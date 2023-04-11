News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 4/11 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Cody’s journey continues, AEW at Wembley, Trish turns heel, Succession parallels McMahon family, Mercedes Monet, Punk, Sanada, Bloodline (77 min.)

April 11, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich cover these topics:

  • Reaction to Cody Rhodes’s promo on Raw last night and thoughts on whether this Cody character would have worked if dropped into the mid-2010s when Roman Reigns was flailing as a lead babyface, plus how will his match with Brock Lesnar go?
  • Latest on Vince McMahon’s meddling in booking now and potentially in the future.
  • The latest developments and trajectory of The Bloodline.
  • Trish’s heel turn and an idea for who to group her with.
  • WWE Draft thoughts.
  • AEW’s ambitious booking of Wembley Stadium for All In 2 and the viability and wisdom of trying to bring C.M. Punk back for the event.
  • Highs and lows so far for the AEW All-Access reality-style show.
  • Update on Mercedes Monet (Sasha Banks).
  • Sanada’s New Japan title run.
  • Prestige TV show recommendations.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*