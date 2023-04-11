VIP AUDIO 4/11 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Cody’s journey continues, AEW at Wembley, Trish turns heel, Succession parallels McMahon family, Mercedes Monet, Punk, Sanada, Bloodline (77 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In this week's episode of "Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller," Wade and Rich cover these topics:

Reaction to Cody Rhodes’s promo on Raw last night and thoughts on whether this Cody character would have worked if dropped into the mid-2010s when Roman Reigns was flailing as a lead babyface, plus how will his match with Brock Lesnar go?

Latest on Vince McMahon’s meddling in booking now and potentially in the future.

The latest developments and trajectory of The Bloodline.

Trish’s heel turn and an idea for who to group her with.

WWE Draft thoughts.

AEW’s ambitious booking of Wembley Stadium for All In 2 and the viability and wisdom of trying to bring C.M. Punk back for the event.

Highs and lows so far for the AEW All-Access reality-style show.

Update on Mercedes Monet (Sasha Banks).

Sanada’s New Japan title run.

Prestige TV show recommendations.

