VIP AUDIO 4/11 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Cody’s journey continues, AEW at Wembley, Trish turns heel, Succession parallels McMahon family, Mercedes Monet, Punk, Sanada, Bloodline (77 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich cover these topics:
- Reaction to Cody Rhodes’s promo on Raw last night and thoughts on whether this Cody character would have worked if dropped into the mid-2010s when Roman Reigns was flailing as a lead babyface, plus how will his match with Brock Lesnar go?
- Latest on Vince McMahon’s meddling in booking now and potentially in the future.
- The latest developments and trajectory of The Bloodline.
- Trish’s heel turn and an idea for who to group her with.
- WWE Draft thoughts.
- AEW’s ambitious booking of Wembley Stadium for All In 2 and the viability and wisdom of trying to bring C.M. Punk back for the event.
- Highs and lows so far for the AEW All-Access reality-style show.
- Update on Mercedes Monet (Sasha Banks).
- Sanada’s New Japan title run.
- Prestige TV show recommendations.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply