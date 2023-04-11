WWE NXT 4/11 Full Match Card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Will Bron Breakker explain his blindside attack on Carmelo Hayes on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

When: Tuesday April 11, 2023

Where: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

WWE NXT 4/11 Match Card

Chase U MVP ceremony for Duke Hudson

Tiffany Stratton vs. Sol Ruca

Fallon Henley & Kiana James vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn – NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship

Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. TBD vs. TBD – NXT Championship Number One Contenders Match

