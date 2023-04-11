WWE NXT 4/11 Full Match Card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Will Bron Breakker explain his blindside attack on Carmelo Hayes on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.
When: Tuesday April 11, 2023
Where: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
WWE NXT 4/11 Match Card
- Chase U MVP ceremony for Duke Hudson
- Tiffany Stratton vs. Sol Ruca
- Fallon Henley & Kiana James vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn – NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship
- Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. TBD vs. TBD – NXT Championship Number One Contenders Match
CATCH-UP: 4/10 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Lynch & Lita vs. Raquel & Morgan for tag titles, Cody-Lesnar fallout
Great, JD McDonagh gets to lose on TV once again.