SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of WWE Raw has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-Dominik Mysterio’s promo had a rough landing to open the show opposite his father, Rey Mysterio, this week. He flubbed his lines multiple times, but eventually got where he needed to go. The crowd probably didn’t even catch the screw ups due to booing the guy. Dominik will take that any day of the week. Clearly, they are moving toward a tag match at Backlash with Bad Bunny and this promo furthered that.

-Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor was such a gem to watch. Both those guys are so smooth in the ring. I could watch it forever.

-Will fans react negatively to Trish Stratus now that she has turned heel on Becky Lynch. That’s the question and my answer is yes, I think they will. Look, Trish Stratus was most effective as a heel throughout her career. Plus, she’s going to be working opposite the most over woman on the roster in Becky Lynch. Stratus is a legacy act at this point for WWE, but the situation is primed up for this to work with her as a heel.

-Dissension in the Damage CNTRL ranks? I certainly felt like it with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky both clamoring for a title match instead of Bayley. Sky ended up earning the opportunity and will face Bianca Belair for the championship. It smells like Bayley will do something to cost Sky the match based on the seeds planted tonight. It likely spells the end of Damage CNTRL down the road, but look, nobody is going to miss that faction.

-Bronson Reed vs. Bobby Lashley was the best part of the show this week. The match was clunky, but in a big man brawling kind of way that actually benefitted the match itself. The crowd was very into this and WWE has a nice little series of matches on the table between these two if they want it. Reed continues to shine in the moments he’s asked to since being brought back to the company. Thumbs way up on this.

-A really nice promo from Cody Rhodes on the heels of being destroyed by Brock Lesnar last week. Cody tied the journey to the championship into this feud with Lesnar and did it in a genuine way that brought the fans along for the ride with him. There were times it felt like he was dangerously close to losing his place with the promo, but never did.

-Hey! The Usos had another stellar tag team match — this time against Alpha Academy. Shocking! Wrong. These guys are on 1996 Shawn Michaels levels of performance at this point. They don’t miss.

-A strong main event between Kevin Owens and Solo Sikoa. It would have been interesting to see how things would have played out had Sami Zayn and Riddle been in the building for WWE the entire time, but alas, that wasn’t the case. Owens sold the knee very emphatically and the commentary team picked up on it and drove the point home that Owens would “always keep fighting” like the back of his t-shirt says. That is the Owens character and it was cool to see that showcased so directly in how the match was structured.

CATCH-UP: 4/10 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Lynch & Lita vs. Raquel & Morgan for tag titles, Cody-Lesnar fallout