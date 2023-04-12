4/12 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Orange vs. Matthews, Strickland vs. Darby, Keith Lee vs. Jericho

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

APRIL 12, 2023

MILWAUKEE, WISC. AT UW-MILWAUKEE PANTHER ARENA

AIRED ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-The Dynamite opening aired.

-Pyro blasted on the entrance stage as Excalibur introduced the show.

(1) DARBY ALLIN vs. “SWERVE” STRICKLAND

Darby made his entrance first. Swerve followed. The bell rang three minutes into the hour. Taz said Darby seems motivated by physical discomfort. Excalibur said he got hit by a car on the lowest east side of Manhattan last week and wrestled two days later. Darby landed two dives at ringside in the opening minute. Fans chanted “Darby! Darby!” Swerve swept Darby’s legs on the ring apron. When he climbed onto the ringside barricade, Darby knocked him off balance and then whipped him into the ringside barricade. By 3:00, Swerve was whipping Darby with Darby’s belt. Swerve fended off a comeback attempt. Swerve kicked Darby in the head and left him dangling over the ring apron. Swerve then slingshot himself over the top rope and stomped his chest. They cut to a split-screen break at 5:00. Cool spot. [c/ss]

Swerve came up limping at ringside during the break. Back from the break, Darby had Swerve hanging upside down in the corner. Darby yanked off his boot and bit his foot. Swerve lifted Darby onto his shoulders, but Darby took Swerve from the ring to the floor with a reverse rana. Fans chanted “Holy shit!” Darby landed a top rope Coffin Drop. Prince Nana came to ringside and put Swerve’s foot on the bottom rope to stop the count. Darby pursued Nana as he scurried up the ramp. Brian Cage walked out to protect Nana. As Darby re-entered the ring, Swerve caught him with a kick to the head and then a leaping double-stomp. He sold an ankle injury as he made the cover. He scored a two count. Darby kicked Swerve’s ankle and then ran the ropes, but Cage tripped him as he hit the ropes. The ref ordered Cage and Nana to the back. Meanwhile, Swerve picked up a chair, but Darby kicked it out of his hands. Darby landed a Code Red for a believable near fal. Darby scored a pin seconds later with the Last Supper, torquing Swerve’s leg during the pin attempt.

WINNER: Darby in 15:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good match.)

-MJF’s music kicked in just as Darby was about to celebrate his win. MJF walked out and they cut to a break. [c]

-MJF was in the ring after the break. He said the fans from Mid-waukee aren’t very bright, but since he’s holding the microphone, “shut it.” MJF told the crowd to give it up for Darby, who just had a hell of a match. Fans chanted “Darby! Darby!” He said it’s especially impressive “given that your daddy Sting wasn’t out here.” MJF told Darby they had one of the greatest matches in pro wrestling histroy at Full Gear ’21. He said Darby “is a shitty little emo schmuck,” but pound for pound he’s one of the best he’s ever faced. He began doing his catch phrase, and when fans joined in, he told the fans he’s sick of them doing hit catchphrase. He said he beat Darby with a headlock takeover, and yet he thinks he can take the AEW Title from him. He said Darby has likely suffered 30 concussions, but he’s not on the level of the Devil. He raised his arms.

Darby asked MJF if he’s happy. He asked if anything he has ever done in his life has made him happy. He said he met him six years ago wrestling in front of 30 people. He said MJF told him that when he made it to national TV, all of his problem s would wash away. He said he’s still the same, though. Darby said MJF chases material things, and he learned those things don’t mean a thing. He said he checked himself into therapy during his first year in AEW because he refused to be one of those people acting happy on the outside while being miserable on the inside. He recommended people do therapy. He said he stopped caring about himself and started giving back. He said he helped his dad retire and bought his mom a house. He said Sting isn’t his dad, he’s his best friend in the entire company. He said pro wrestling is just a 15 minute ride, and he won’t be left wondering who all these people are he shares nothing in common with that he let into his personal life. The crowd went kinda quiet there. He said he won’t lower his morals to be somebody in this world. Fans cheered and started chanting his name.

MJF said Darby is an arrogant little boy. He asked if he thinks he’s special and doesn’t have to go through what others have done for decades to make it to the top. He said he’s sick and tired of him, Jack Perry, and Sammy Guevara lecturing him about morals. He said morals kill careers in pro wrestling. He said Darby isn’t a daredevil, he’s a gutless coward “because you don’t have the balls to sacrifice what must be sacrificed.” He asked if he’s not keenly aware he’ll end up on his deathbed alone or if an afterlife exists, he won’t go to heaven. He said he doesn’t care as long as the title comes with him. He said that’s all that matters. He said he’s willing to do whatever it takes, while Darby won’t. He paused and said he’ll do whatever it takes to leave a legacy in the sport and it will read: “MJF, the greatest of all-time.” He said he can keep his morals, but his legacy will read: “Darby Allin, Sting’s bitch.” Sting’s music then played.

Sting walked out. He approached MJF and said he’s not a day care kind of a guy, but more of a cheerleader. He swung a pom pom in MJF’s face. He said he’s got somehwat of a fever and the only cure is more pom poms. He threw more out of his jacket. Fans taunted MJF with a “Pom pom!” chant. Sting said he will stop offending him as long as MJF stops talking about this “Cody day care stuff.” Sting said, “Oh, I said Cody, didn’t I? I said Cody and the truth hurts, doesn’t it, Max?” He said Sting was MJF’s support system and now he’s Darby’s support system. Sting said his support system was Ric Flair. He thanked Flair for putting him on the map. He said, “Love you, Nature Boy!” He said did some Crow Sting stuff and a little Wolf Pac Sting. He gave a shout out to Kevin and Scott (but no Sean Waltman!). He said he’s got a little Joker left in him, but he doesn’t have a hunger for the World Title. He said he’d be real with everyone. “Showtime is almost over,” he said. “But Showtime is just starting [for Darby].” He said Darby will become AEW World Champion. He put his arm around MJF and yelled, “It is Showtime!” Darby said he will leave the business the same person he was when he entered, and he will be AEW World Champion. MJF spit in Darby’s face and then rolled out of the ring. Excalibur said that is typical disgusting classless MJF.

(Keller’s Analysis: There was so much to like about this segment. MJF was despicable and nasty and morally bankrupt. Darby opened up to the fans and spoke his truth and made it clear he stands for something more than the shallow acclaim MJF is obsessed with. And then they treated Sting like a big deal, too, which hasn’t always been the case. There was a little meta stuff with Cody and Flair that I could have done without because Flair was Sting’s rival whereas Sting is Darby’s mentor. Also, I’m not sure why Sting left Waltman out of his shoutouts for the WolfPac. Overall, though, it made the AEW Title feel important and drew the line really clearly who you should root for and root against.) [c]

(2) POWERHOUSE HOBBS (w/Q.T. Marshall) vs. SILAS YOUNG

During Hobbss’s entrance, they showed Hobbs being rude to a guy parking his car. Taz said Hobbs loves that car. Hobbs dominated and won with after a backbreaker powerslam.

WINNER: Hobbs in under 1:00.

-As Hobbs and Marshall began dragging Silas up the ramp, Wardlow showed up on the big screen and bashed in windows and headlights and then scratched the sides. Hobbs then saw a forklift a few feet away and he used it to lift and tip over the car. Hobbs was throwing a fit on the stage. Wardlow didn’t put the forklift in park, apparently, as it rolled a few feet after he got out and hit the car. Wardlow then came out onto the stage and brawled with Hobbs. When Aaron Solo came out, Wardlow beat him up and then powerbombed him off the stage onto two tables. Unfortunately for Solo, his body crashed through one table but the back of his head crashed hard into the edge of the other, so his head snapped. He reacted like that hurt before selling the fall and not moving until help arrived to check on him.

(Keller’s Analysis: It’d have been better if Hobbs had been showing off that car for a few weeks before that angle, but the visual was fun and it’s become part of pro wrestling TV to do stuff like that periodically.)

-They went to the announcers on camera who threw to a video package on Jay White.

-Jay White and Juice Robinson talked about how they’re just getting started. Juice said Ricky Starks is just the first of their victims. White said this is going to be the greatest era of Bullet Club ever. He said they’re overtaking AEW “because this is Bullet Club Gold.” [c]

(3) ORANGE CASSIDY vs. BUDDY MATTHEWS – International Title match

After ring entrances, Excalibur hyped ticket sales for the Wembley Stadium show. A minute into the match, Cassidy punched Matthews in the face. He went down and grabbed his hand in pain. A trainer at ringside began untaping his hand and Cassidy grabebd his wrist in pain. He tried to make a fist. Matthews walked over and stomped on his hand. Cassidy rolled to ringside. They cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

During the break, Matthews concentrated on Cassidy’s hand, including ramming it into the ringside steps. After the break, Cassidy made a comeback and used his uninjured hand to attack Matthews. Matthews caught a leaping Cassidy with a kick to the jaw. Cassidy returned fire with a kick of his own. Lee crawled to the bottom rope to force a break. Lee fended off an interfering Garcia. He tossed him into the ring and then grabbed the top rope to retain his balance as he looked quite winded. Jericho went for a Code Breaker, but Lee caught him and held on for a few seconds, then shifted and gave Jericho a sitout powerbomb. Garcia entered the ring. The ref turned to yell at him. A mystery person bashed Lee in the head. The announcers said it could be Strickland since he had vowed earlier to settle some old scores. Jericho draped his arm over Lee and the ref turned and counted to three.

WINNER: Jericho in 14:00.

-Adam Cole came out after the match to check on Lee. Jericho and Garcia yelled down at him, but he kept his back turned to them and accompanied Lee to the stage as the show ended.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’d recommend watching this 14 minute match at double speed and see if it seems better as a seven minute match. Lee was lumbering around in there, greatly limiting what he used to physically to stand out.)

