4/12 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Orange Cassidy vs. Buddy Matthews, Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin, Keith Lee vs. Chris Jericho, More.

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

APRIL 12, 2023

MILWAUKEE, WI. AT UW-MILWAUKEE PANTHER ARENA

AIRED ON TBS

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

(1) DARBY ALLIN vs. SWERVE STRICKLAND

Swerve Strickland offered a hand in jest to Darby Allin, who did a wrap around and then sent Swerve to the outside and did a front flip off the top rope onto his opponent. Swerve was able to slam Darby on the apron, he was then in control and worked over Darby on the outside. Allin fought back, but was slammed on the ring stairs and thrown back into the ring. Swerve dominated in the ring and stuck Darby several times with his belt.

Darby was bleeding from his mouth as Strickland was using his neck chain to apply a hold. Darby fought on the apron, Swerve sent him onto the apron in a seated position. Darby then laid out on the apron and Swerve stomped him onto the floor, as the commercial break started. [c]

Swerve was in control throughout, he was on the top rope. Darby stopped him and put I’m in the Tree of Woe, and took the boot off of Swerve and bit his foot. Darby then rolled though and applied a knee bar, Swerve laid in punches to break the hold. Both men then traded strikes, until Severe hit a snap German Suplex. Darby fought back and took down Swerve, at this point both men were laying flat on the mat.

Both men were on the apron, here Darby was on the shoulders of Strickland. He hit a reverse hurricanrana onto the floor, then a coffin drop. Prince Nana came and distracted, Swerve was able to recover and hit a stomp off the top rope, sold his injured ankle and covered for a near fall.

The ref then kicked out Brian Cage and Nana, Swerve brought in a chair. Darby sent the chair off, then hit Code Red and a Last Supper for the win.

WINNER: Darby Allin

(Sage’s Analysis: A really fun and as safe as you can make dangerous moves look, if that makes sense, match. Swerve needs to win for a while after this, as I think there is a ton of upside for him to challenge whatever babyface beats MJF.)

-MJF’s music hit as soon as the match ended. [c]

-MJF said that Darby had an incredible match, and asked the crowd to cheer for him. He said it was really impressive that his dad Sting wasn’t there. He said that at Full Gear 2021 they had one of the greatest matches ever. He said that Darby is a great wrestler, he then yelled at the crowd for doing his catch phrase. He said that he beat Darby with a headlock takeover, the first move you learn. But, Darby still thinks that he can take the triple B from him.

Darby asked if anything makes Max happy, he said that six years ago MJF said once he was on national TV he would be happy. Darby said that nothing else has changed, he said that MJF is the same. Darby said that he checked himself into therapy in 2019 and got better. He said that he bought his parents a house and helped his dad retire. Darby said they are both on a short ride, when its over he doesn’t want to look back and regret who he became like MJF will.

MJF called Darby an arrogant little boy, he asked if Darby thought he was special. He said he is sick that all three of his rivals keep whining. He said that morals kill careers, he said that he doesn’t care if his dies alone or goes to hell. Him having the world title is all that matters to him. He will do whatever it takes to leave a legacy in wrestling, one that proclaims him the greatest of all time. He said that Darby’s legacy would be Stings bitch.

Sting’s music hit, he walked down to the ring. Sting said that all the daddy talk has upset him, he said that he isn’t a day care type guy. He said that he is a cheerleader and then tossed pom-poms at MJF. Sting then brought up MJF’s cheerleader Cody. He then said that he had a cheerleader in Ricky Flair, then went through the phases of his career. He said that he has a little Joker in him still, he said he doesn’t want that world title. He said showtime for him is almost over, but Darby’s has just started. He said that Darby will be champion. Darby said he would be champion, MJF then spit in his face and ran off. [c]

(2) POWERHOUSE HOBBS vs. SILAS YOUNG

Silas Young laid in elbows, then ran the ropes. Powerhouse Hobbs sent Silas to the mat then hit a back breaker slam and got the pinfall win.

WINNER: Powerhouse Hobbs

(Sage’s Analysis: If you are a big guy in AEW, you are only allowed to have squash matches or lose, sorry I don’t make the rules.)

-Wardlow destroyed Hobbs’ car, because wrestling.

-Jay White and Juice Robinson had a video promo, recapping their assault on Ricky Starks.

(3) ORANGE CASSIDY vs. BUDDY MATTHEWS

Buddy Matthews and Orange Cassidy jumped around the ring, Cassidy hit a leg scissors and threw Buddy out of the ring. Buddy reentered and Cassidy hit an orange punch, then went to the doctor to sell the hand injury. Matthews then stomped on the hand of Cassidy as the break started. [c]

Matthews was in control throughout the break, once the show returned to full screen Cassidy reversed a move and tried for a DDT, but Buddy had a wide base and prevented that. Buddy was on the apron and Cassidy slammed his opponent into both turnbuckles. Cassidy tried a jumping move on Buddy, but a big boot hit Cassidy. On the apron, both men battled and countered big moves.

Cassidy was able to hit a Beach Break on the apron, both men were left laying on the floor as the ref started the count. Both men beat the count then traded shots from their knees and then from a standing position. Matthews dropped Orange with a series of kicks, then stomped the hand of a downed Cassidy. Matthews then did Cassidy like kicks, Orange put his hands rebelliously in his pockets. Buddy hit a big kick, laying out Cassidy.

Orange hit a Stundog Millionaire, then an elbow strike on Matthews, who was seated on the top rope. Cassidy countered and hit a DDT off the top rope, then a dive to the outside. Cassidy then hit a diving DDT off the top rope for a near fall. Matthews hit a running knee after dodging an Orange Punch. Cassidy finally hit an Orange Punch for a near fall. Matthews asked for another punch and caught the hand of Cassidy, then laid in a knee strike.

Cassidy then asked for another knee, tried an Orange Punch, Matthews dodged and hit a knee for a near fall on Cassidy. Cassidy then applied a mouse trap pin for the pinfall win.

WINNER: Orange Cassidy

(Sage’s Analysis: A match that went above and beyond, super athletic and exciting with all the near falls. It will really feel like a big moment when Cassidy loses that title.)

– A video featuring Christian Cage and The Demon Ka…I mean Luchasaurus was shown. [c]

-Ethan Page was in the ring, he talked about how The Firm has not been in a good place. Page demanded answers as to why Matt Hardy did what he did, and what was in that contract. Matt Hardy and Isaiah Kassidy came out, Hardy said he should read the fine print. He said that Page is a big A-hole, and that the contract said that if Hook beat Page they wouldn’t be part of the firm. Hardy also gets a match that give him the same benefits as what he just said??? Page then said their were more members of the firm, Big Bill and Lee Moriarty came out. Hook then came out and made the save. Big Bill took advantage of Hook, then Jeff Hardy’s music hit and he ran out to make the save.

-A recap of the BCC and Elite feud was shown. Kenny Omega then had a video thanking AEW for the time and the fans. Omega said that he and The Bucks would handle the BCC issue in teh ring. He said once they did what they did to Don Callis, it crossed a line. He said Don is family, and its beyond blood-for-blood, Omega said he would do much worse when he next sees them. [c]

(4) JON MOXLEY & CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI vs. BRANDON CUTLER & MICHAEL NAKAZAWA

Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley attacked Cutler and Nakazawa as they walked to the ring. They beat them down outside the ring, Nakazawa did a blade job before the match started. Both members of BCC went in the ring as Nakazawa entered the match started, he tried to trade strikes with Claudio. But, Claudio hit a running lariat and then did his big swing. Claudio applied a sharp shooter, Brandon Cutler entered with a blade job as well. He was pushed out, then Moxley entered as did Cutler.

Moxley ate strikes and then beat down Cutler, then hit a King Kong Lariat. Then a Death Rider then they beat up both Nakazawa and Cutler as the match was called by the ref, I think?

WINNER: BCC

(Sage’s Analysis: I have no idea why Claudio was selling AT ALL for Nakazawa, that match should have not even started. It should have just been a beat down. I liked the angle at the end, The elite are so over it will help get the BCC booed.)

-Moxley asked where Omega, Hangman and The Bucks were. Moxley said that they were weak babies, they weren’t elite. The BCC puts the Elite in AEW. Kenny Omega’s music hit he walked down then ring and distracted as The Young Bucks hit Super Kicks on Wheeler and Claudio. Kenny then through Moxley in the ring and did a three-on-one beatdown. Kenny pulled out a toolbox, The Bucks stopped him and handed him a screwdriver. Kenny attacked, but Moxley was pulled out of the ring.

(5) RUBY SOHO & TONI STORM vs. RIHO & SKYE BLUE

Toni Storm and Ruby Soho attacked their opponents as the bell rang, Toni Storm and Skye Blue started the match. Ruby Soho and Riho were quickly tagged in and kept the early intensity up. Blue was tagged in and teamed dup with Riho to help her dive out onto The Outcasts. [c]

Blue hit elbow strikes on Ruby then a knee strike, Storm tagged in and dropped Blue. Storm missed a hip attack, Blue then hit a running kick on Storm then a head scissors onto the floor. Riho then hit a stomp on Storm, Ruby entered and gave Toni some time. Ruby was taken out, but Storm hit a suplex and then a hip attack on Blue. Followed up with a Storm Zero on Blue for the pinfall win.

WINNER: The Outcasts

(Sage’s Analysis: A totally fine tag match, and expected post match angle. I do not love that Britt made the save to the champ. Not just because Jamie is the champion, but I think she is more over as a babyface than Britt. The crowd reaction to the order proved that correct.)

-The Outcasts beat up their opponents and spray painted an L on Riho and then hit a Shield Powerbomb on Riho. Jamie Hayter ran down to make the save and was stopped by the other three women, Britt Baker then came down and made the ultimate save. [c]

(6) CHRIS JERICHO vs. KEITH LEE

The crowd chanted for Keith Lee, Christ Jericho got in Lee’s face and applied several chops to no effect. Lee sent Jericho tot he mat and then kissed the forehead of Jericho, Lee then dropped Jericho once more. Lee continued the beat down in the corner, Jericho blocked an attack, but Lee continued and hit double slaps and body shots. The announcer team announce matches for next week’s dynamite as Lee worked over Jericho. Garcia distracted Lee, Jericho took advantage and kicked Lee off the apron and onto the floor. [c]

Chris Jericho dominated throughout the break, and continued that as full screen returned. Jericho hit a drop kick off the middle rope, then a Lionsault for a two count. Keith Lee was able to counter, in the corner Garcia distracted him once more. Jericho tried to take advantage, but Lee applied a bear hug and a lariat. Jericho then reversed a power bomb and then tried to pin Lee.

Lee ran the ropes and launched Jericho into the ropes. Lee got onto the middle rope and hit a moonsault, Jericho got his knees up but was worse for ware for doing so. Lee then tried another power bomb, Jericho flipped out and gouged the eyes and applied the Walls of Jericho. Keith Lee was able to get to the bottom rope, he then double slapped Jericho. Garcia then attacked Lee, Keith picked up Garcia and threw him in the ring.

Jericho tried the Codebreaker, Lee then deadlifted Jericho and hit a power bomb. Garcia distracted the ref as Swerve Strickland ran in and hit Lee in the head with an object. Jericho took advantage and covered Keith Lee for the pinfall win.

WINNER: Chris Jericho

(Sage’s analysis: Not a good match at all, no heat, pretty slow and sloppy by both men. I have no idea why this was teh main event and not at least two other matches on tonights show. Adam Cole appearing was good I guess, but him and Jericho at DON doesn’t do a ton for me.)

Final Thoughts: Tonights episode overall was a strong effort. The world title scene and the BCC/Elite stories are moving along nicely and both working well. The women’s storyline is also progressing, if not plateauing starting this week. But, one of the weakest main events in a long time a long with a hot Adam Cole and Brand New Jay White being on the show for 30 seconds was not ideal.