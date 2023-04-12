News Ticker

AEW Dynamite 4/12 Full Match Card

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

April 12, 2023

AEW Dynamite 4/12 full match card
MJF is contractually obligated to be at AEW Dynamite this week and how will he address the fallout of MJF Day from last week?

When: Wednesday April 12, 2023

Where: University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panther Arena

How To Watch: Live on TBS

AEW Dynamite 4/12 Match Card

  • Chris Jericho vs. Keith Lee
  • Orange Cassidy vs. Buddy Matthews – AEW International Championship
  • Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Silas Young – TNT Championship
  • Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin
  • Riho & Skye Blue vs. Toni Storm & Ruby Soho
  • MJF appears
  • Blackpool Combat Club vs. Michael Nakazawa & Brandon Cutler

*