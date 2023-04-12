AEW Dynamite 4/12 full match card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

MJF is contractually obligated to be at AEW Dynamite this week and how will he address the fallout of MJF Day from last week?

When: Wednesday April 12, 2023

Where: University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panther Arena

How To Watch: Live on TBS

AEW Dynamite 4/12 Match Card

Chris Jericho vs. Keith Lee

Orange Cassidy vs. Buddy Matthews – AEW International Championship

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Silas Young – TNT Championship

Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin

Riho & Skye Blue vs. Toni Storm & Ruby Soho

MJF appears

Blackpool Combat Club vs. Michael Nakazawa & Brandon Cutler

