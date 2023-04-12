AEW Dynamite 4/12 full match card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
MJF is contractually obligated to be at AEW Dynamite this week and how will he address the fallout of MJF Day from last week?
When: Wednesday April 12, 2023
Where: University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panther Arena
How To Watch: Live on TBS
AEW Dynamite 4/12 Match Card
- Chris Jericho vs. Keith Lee
- Orange Cassidy vs. Buddy Matthews – AEW International Championship
- Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Silas Young – TNT Championship
- Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin
- Riho & Skye Blue vs. Toni Storm & Ruby Soho
- MJF appears
- Blackpool Combat Club vs. Michael Nakazawa & Brandon Cutler
