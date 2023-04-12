CM Punk reportedly ready to work The Elite in AEW return

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

CM Punk is reportedly interested in returning to AEW and is open to working with The Elite.

Fightful is reporting that Punk has had communication with AEW and that a variety of different scenarios have been discussed to make a potential return happen. The report indicates that Punk would be interested in working with The Elite in a major feud. It also indicates that Punk could return and operate complete independent from Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

Punk has been away from AEW since All Out last year due to the backstage brawl between himself and The Elite that stemmed from his tirade at the post-PPV media scrum. Punk has also been out of action recovering from a torn tricep injury.

The report does not indicate where The Elite stand on working with Punk. Punk recently ruffled feathers again when he posted an Instagram story detailing behind the scenes happenings in AEW leading up to the All Out PPV, his foot injury last summer, and more.

