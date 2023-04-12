Complete lineups for NJPW Capital Collision and Collision in Philadelphia on Fite TV announced, details on how to order

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The complete lineups for NJPW’s Capital Collision on April 15 and Collision in Philadelphia on April 16 have been announced. Both shows can be purchased on PPV on Fite TV as a bundle. The shows are available in Japan on NJPW World with Japanese commentary as separate PPV purchases.

Capital Collision will be headlined by The MCMG defending the Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship against Aussie Open and Hiroshi Tanahshi & Kazuchika Okada. Other top matches on the card include Strong Openweight Champion Kenta vs. Eddie Edwards, El Desperado vs. Tomohiro Ishii, and Zack Sabre Jr. defending the NJPW World TV Championship againt Tom Lawlor.

NJPW announced that Eddie Kingston will be out of action for the NJPW Collision in Philadelphia event on April 16. Kingston was supposed to wrestle Gabriel Kidd. Orange Cassidy is now scheduled to replace Kingston in his match on the card. If Cassidy retains the AEW International Championship on Dynamite, he will defend it on the card.

The show is headlined by Lio Rush & Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tomohirio Ishii vs. United Empire (T.J.P. & Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis.) OTher top matches announced for the PPV areLance Archer vs. Juice Robinson in a IWGP U.S. Championship #1 Contenders match and L.I.J. (Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito) vs. Bullet Club (Kenta & Chase Owens).

The complete lineups for both PPVs this weekend are as follows:

NJPW Capital Collision, April 15, Entertainment and Sport Arena (Airing live on Fite on PPV with English commentary and on PPV on NJPW World with Japanese commentary). Airs at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kazuchika Okada – Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship match

Kenta vs. Eddie Edwards – Strong Openweight Championship match

El Desperado vs. Tomohiro Ishii

L.I.J. (Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito) vs. Just 5 Guys (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Sanada)

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tom Lawlor – NJPW World TV Championship match

David Finlay vs. A.R. Fox

Fred Rosser vs. Juice Robinson

The DKC & Clark Connors & Rocky Romero & Lio Rush & Chuck Taylor vs. Kevin Knight & Gabriel Kidd & Volador Jr. & Mike Bailey & Kushida

TMDK (Bad Dude Tito & Shane Haste) vs. WCWC (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) – Pre-Show match

NJPW Collision in Philadelphia, April 16, 2300 Arena, (Airing live on Fite on PPV with English commentary and on PPV on NJPW World with Japanese commentary). Airs at 5 p.m. Eastern.