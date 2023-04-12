SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Dax Harwood says that CM Punk wants to come back to pro wrestling.

Harwood talked about Punk and a potential return during his FTR With Dax podcast. “I talk to Punk almost every day, and Punk misses wrestling,” Harwood said. “That’s your headline. Punk misses wrestling and Punk wants to come back. And he wants to give back to the fans. He wants to get back to wrestling”

Punk has not been seen in AEW since the All Out PPV event last year where he famously went on a media scrum tirade against The Elite and Adam Page after winning the world championship from Jon Moxley. The tirade led to a backstage brawl between Punk and The Elite, which led to The Elite being suspended. Punk suffered a torn tricep during that match with Moxley and was not publicly suspended by Tony Khan.

Reports indicate that Punk has healed from the injury and is closed to getting cleared for action. Tony Khan and AEW have not indicated whether or not Punk will be brought back to the company once he’s ready to go.

Punk is a two time world champion in AEW. He debuted for the company in 2021.

