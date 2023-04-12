FREE PODCAST 4/12 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Lindberg & Hazelwood discuss Fatal Four Way to determine number one contender for NXT Title, Fyre & Dawn vs. Henley & James, Thorpe vs. Bernal, more (89 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and Bruce Hazelwood take calls and emails to discuss the Fatal Four Way to determine the number one contender for the NXT Title, Fyre & Dawn vs. Henley & James, Thorpe vs. Bernal, Ruca vs. Stratton, Duke Hudson’s MVP Ceremony, what’s next for Bron Breakker as a heel, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO