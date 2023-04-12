Gable Steveson set to return to amateur wrestling

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Gable Steveson will be returning to amateur wrestling.

Team USA announced via press release that the WWE prospect and gold medalist will participate in the US Open, which is a necessary step on the path to the Olympic trials next summer.

MINNEAPOLIS – Former Gopher heavyweight Gable Steveson, as he announced his return to amateur wrestling competition on Tuesday evening with his registration in the U.S. Open, which will take place later this month.

The announcement closes out a 13-month hiatus from the sport dating back to last season’s NCAA Championships where Steveson left his wrestling shoes on center mat, a rich tradition in wrestling signaling the end of a competitor’s career.

Steveson has hinted towards his desire to make his return to the mat in recent media appearances as the 2024 Olympic cycle draws near. FloWrestling confirmed Steveson’s return through their social channels on Tuesday evening.

As the rumors swirled of a potential return for the heavyweight, the U.S. Open seemed to be the first event in which Steveson could come back to the mat as the tournament acts as the first step in qualifying for the U.S. Olympic Trials next summer.

In his four seasons at Minnesota, Steveson amassed an 85-2 career record with 60 bonus-point victories, collecting two NCAA titles, three Big Ten titles, and two Dan Hodge trophies. He also claimed the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, defeating Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili in one of the most dramatic finishes the sport has ever seen.

The former Gopher great will return to action as a representative of the Gopher Wrestling Club, Minnesota’s regional training center for international styles. He will be competing alongside fellow GWC athlete Hayden Zillmer, the 2022 World Team member at 125 kilograms.

Fans can tune in to the awaited return of Gable Steveson at the 2023 U.S. Open in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 26-30, 2023 live on FloWrestling.