Kenny Omega scheduled to defend IWGP U.S. Championship against tournament winner

NJPW has announced that Kenny Omega’s next challenger to the IWGP U.S Championship will come from the winner of a four man tournament.

The first match in the tournament scheduled to take place Lance Archer vs. Juice Robinson this Sunday at the NJPW Collision in Philadelphia PPV. The other match scheduled to take place is Will Ospreay vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi on May 21 at NJPW’s Resurgence PPV in Long Beach, Calif.

The winners from both matches will advance to the Dominion PPV in Japan on June 4 with the winner of that match earning a match Omega for the IWGP U.S. Championship.