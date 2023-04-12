New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches, lineups, singles champions, and tag champions, English and Japanese commentary availability

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Note: This page will serve as the central place for Pro Wrestling Torch readers to find out about upcoming New Japan event and PPV lineups. All these events require a monthly subscription to NJPWWorld.com to gain access to them to view. If an event is available on another platform, I will note it on the list of events below.

Also, we will keep an updated list of all the current singles and tag team champions updated as title changes occur throughout the year.

G1 CLIMAX 31 CENTRAL – A comprehensive guide to watching the G1 Climax 31 tournament including event reviews from PWTorch.com staffers, Radican’s viewing guide for each night of the tournament, updated A and B block standings, and more.

CURRENT NJPW SINGLES CHAMPIONS

IWGP World Hvt. Champion: Sanada

IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion: Tama Tonga

IWGP U.S. Hvt. Champion: Kenny Omega

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion: Hiromu Takahashi

IWGP Women’s Champion: Mercedes mone

Strong Openweight Champion: Kenta

King of Pro Wrestling 2021 Provisional Champion: Shingo Takagi

NJPW World TV Champion: Zack Sabre Jr.

CURRENT NJPW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS

IWGP World Hvt. Tag Team Champions: The United Empire (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis)

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Champions: The United Empire (TJP & Francisco Akira)

NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champions: Ren Narita & Minoru Suzuki & El Desperado

Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions: MCMG (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)

NEW JAPAN TOURNAMENT WINNERS 2023

NJPW Cup 2023: Sanada

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING SCHEDULE 2023

How to Watch

New Japan World currently has an app on Amazon Fire Stick

You can also watch New Japan World on most tablets, smartphones, and laptops. You cannot access New Japan World using a chromebook.

IMPORTANT NOTES

Most NJPW shows are available for replay on NJPW World shortly after live airings end.

APRIL NJPW EVENTS

NJPW Capital Collision, April 15, Entertainment and Sport Arena (Airing live on Fite on PPV with English commentary and on PPV on NJPW World with Japanese commentary). Airs at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kazuchika Okada – Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship match

Kenta vs. Eddie Edwards – Strong Openweight Championship match

El Desperado vs. Tomohiro Ishii

L.I.J. (Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito) vs. Just 5 Guys (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Sanada)

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tom Lawlor – NJPW World TV Championship match

David Finlay vs. A.R. Fox

Fred Rosser vs. Juice Robinson

The DKC & Clark Connors & Rocky Romero & Lio Rush & Chuck Taylor vs. Kevin Knight & Gabriel Kidd & Volador Jr. & Mike Bailey & Kushida

TMDK (Bad Dude Tito & Shane Haste) vs. WCWC (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) – Pre-Show match

NJPW Collision in Philadelphia, April 16, 2300 Arena (Airing live on Fite on PPV with English commentary and on PPV on NJPW World with Japanese commentary). Airs at 5 p.m. Eastern.

Orange Cassidy vs. Gabriel Kidd – AEW International Championship will be on the line if Cassiday retains on Dynamite this week

Tracy Williams vs. Alex Coughlin – ROH Pure Rules

Bullet Club (Kenta & Chase Owens) vs. L.I.J. (Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito)

Lio Rush & Hiorshi Tanahshi & Tomohiro Ishii vs. United Empire (T.J.P. & Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis)

Lance Archer vs. Juice Robinson – IWGP U.S. Championship #1 Contender’s match

Rocky Romero & Fred Rosser vs. Just 5 Guys (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Sanada)

TMDK (Bad Dude Tito & Zack Sabre Jr. & Shane Haste) vs. Team Filthy (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson & Tom Lawlor)

Volador Jr. & El Desperado vs. Delirious & Kevin Knight

NJPW Road to Wrestling Dontaku, April 27, Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall, (Airing live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary, English commentary on delay)

Hiromu Takahashi vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru – IWGP Jr. Hvt. Championship match

United Empire (T.J.P. & Francesco Akira vs. Kushida & Kevin Knight – IWGP Jr. Hvt. Championship match

Tetsuya Naito vs. Douki

L.I.J. (Shingo Takagi & Bushi) vs. Sanada & Taichi

Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii & Tomoaki Honma vs. Minoru Suzuki & El Desperado & Ren Narita & Shota Umino

TMDK *Zack Sabre Jr. & Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste vs. United Empire (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher & Jeff Cobb)

Tama Tonga & Hikuleo & Master Wato vs. Bullet Club (David Finlay & Kenta & Taiji Ishimori

Chaos (Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi & Toru Yano & Yoh) vs. House of Torture (Evil & Yujiro Takahashi & Sho & Dick Togo

United Empire (Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare) vs. Oskar Leube & Boltin Oleg

NJPW Wrestling Satsuma no Kuni, Saturday, April 29, Kagoshima Arena (Airs live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on delay)

Shingo Takagi vs. Taichi – Provisional KOPW 2023 Championshp match

Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) vs. TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) – IWGP Hvt. Tag Team Championship match

L.I.J. (Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi) vs. Just 5 Guys (Sanada & Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Douki)

Tama Tonga & Hikuleo & Master Wato & Jado vs. Bullet Club (David Finlay & Kenta & Taiji Ishimori & Gedo)

Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tomohiro Ishii & Ryohei Oiwa vs. Minoru Suzuki & El Desperado & Ren Narita & Yuto Nakashima

TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr. & Kosei Fujita) vs. The United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan)

Tomoaki Honma & Kushida & Kevin Knight vs. The United Empire (Aaron Henare & T.JP. & Francesco Akira)

Shota Umino & Oskar Leube vs. House of Torture (Evil & Yujiro Takahashi)

Hirooki Goto & Yoshi_Hashi vs. Toru Yano & Boltin Oleg

MAY NJPW EVENTS

NJPW Road to Wrestling Dontaku, May 3, Fukuoka Convention Center, (Airing live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary, English commentary on delay)

Sanada vs. Hiromu Takahashi – IWGP World Hvt. Championship match

Tama Tonga vs. David Finlay – NEVER Openweight Championship match

Just 5 Guys (Minoru Suzuki & El Desperado & Ren Narita vs. Kazuchika Okada & ??? & ??? – Never Openweight Six Man Tag Team Championship match

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Jeff Cobb

Kenta vs. Hikuleo

L.I.J. (Tetsuya Naito & Shingo Takagi & Bushi vs. Just 5 Guys (Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Douki)

Shota Umino & Kushida & Kevin Knight vs. United Empire (Aaron Henare & Francesco Akira & T.J.P.)

TMDK (Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste & Kosei Fujita) vs. The United Empire (Great-O-Khan & Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher)

Chaos (Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi & Toru Yano & Yoh vs. House of Torture (Evil & Yujiro Takahashi & Sho & Dick Togo

Pre-show match: Young Lion gauntlet match

*The BOSJ talent lineup will be announced on this show

NJPW Resurgence PPV, May 21, Walter Pyramid, (Airing live on Fite on PPV with English commentary and on PPV on NJPW World with Japanese commentary). Airs at 5 p.m. Pacific.

Will Ospreay vs. Hiorshi Tanahashi – IWGP U.S. Championship #1 Contender’s match

JUNE NJPW EVENTS

NJPW Dominion PPV, June 4, Osaka-Jo Hall (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).