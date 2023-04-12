New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches, lineups, singles champions, and tag champions, English and Japanese commentary availability

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Note: This page will serve as the central place for Pro Wrestling Torch readers to find out about upcoming New Japan event and PPV lineups. All these events require a monthly subscription to NJPWWorld.com to gain access to them to view. If an event is available on another platform, I will note it on the list of events below.
Also, we will keep an updated list of all the current singles and tag team champions updated as title changes occur throughout the year.
G1 CLIMAX 31 CENTRAL – A comprehensive guide to watching the G1 Climax 31 tournament including event reviews from PWTorch.com staffers, Radican’s viewing guide for each night of the tournament, updated A and B block standings, and more.
If you have any questionso or comments about this page or NJPW in general contact Sean at pwtorchsean@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @SR_Torch
CURRENT NJPW SINGLES CHAMPIONS
IWGP World Hvt. Champion: Sanada
IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion: Tama Tonga
IWGP U.S. Hvt. Champion: Kenny Omega
IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion: Hiromu Takahashi
IWGP Women’s Champion: Mercedes mone
Strong Openweight Champion: Kenta
King of Pro Wrestling 2021 Provisional Champion: Shingo Takagi
NJPW World TV Champion: Zack Sabre Jr.
CURRENT NJPW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS
IWGP World Hvt. Tag Team Champions: The United Empire (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis)
IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Champions: The United Empire (TJP & Francisco Akira)
NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champions: Ren Narita & Minoru Suzuki & El Desperado
Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions: MCMG (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)
NEW JAPAN TOURNAMENT WINNERS 2023
NJPW Cup 2023: Sanada
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING SCHEDULE 2023
How to Watch
- New Japan World currently has an app on Amazon Fire Stick
- You can also watch New Japan World on most tablets, smartphones, and laptops. You cannot access New Japan World using a chromebook.
IMPORTANT NOTES
- Most NJPW shows are available for replay on NJPW World shortly after live airings end.
APRIL NJPW EVENTS
NJPW Capital Collision, April 15, Entertainment and Sport Arena (Airing live on Fite on PPV with English commentary and on PPV on NJPW World with Japanese commentary). Airs at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.
- Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kazuchika Okada – Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship match
- Kenta vs. Eddie Edwards – Strong Openweight Championship match
- El Desperado vs. Tomohiro Ishii
- L.I.J. (Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito) vs. Just 5 Guys (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Sanada)
- El Desperado vs. Tomohiro Ishii
- Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tom Lawlor – NJPW World TV Championship match
- David Finlay vs. A.R. Fox
- Fred Rosser vs. Juice Robinson
- The DKC & Clark Connors & Rocky Romero & Lio Rush & Chuck Taylor vs. Kevin Knight & Gabriel Kidd & Volador Jr. & Mike Bailey & Kushida
- TMDK (Bad Dude Tito & Shane Haste) vs. WCWC (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) – Pre-Show match
NJPW Collision in Philadelphia, April 16, 2300 Arena (Airing live on Fite on PPV with English commentary and on PPV on NJPW World with Japanese commentary). Airs at 5 p.m. Eastern.
- Orange Cassidy vs. Gabriel Kidd – AEW International Championship will be on the line if Cassiday retains on Dynamite this week
- Tracy Williams vs. Alex Coughlin – ROH Pure Rules
- Bullet Club (Kenta & Chase Owens) vs. L.I.J. (Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito)
- Lio Rush & Hiorshi Tanahshi & Tomohiro Ishii vs. United Empire (T.J.P. & Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis)
- Lance Archer vs. Juice Robinson – IWGP U.S. Championship #1 Contender’s match
- Rocky Romero & Fred Rosser vs. Just 5 Guys (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Sanada)
- TMDK (Bad Dude Tito & Zack Sabre Jr. & Shane Haste) vs. Team Filthy (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson & Tom Lawlor)
- Volador Jr. & El Desperado vs. Delirious & Kevin Knight
NJPW Road to Wrestling Dontaku, April 27, Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall, (Airing live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary, English commentary on delay)
- Hiromu Takahashi vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru – IWGP Jr. Hvt. Championship match
- United Empire (T.J.P. & Francesco Akira vs. Kushida & Kevin Knight – IWGP Jr. Hvt. Championship match
- Tetsuya Naito vs. Douki
- L.I.J. (Shingo Takagi & Bushi) vs. Sanada & Taichi
- Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii & Tomoaki Honma vs. Minoru Suzuki & El Desperado & Ren Narita & Shota Umino
- TMDK *Zack Sabre Jr. & Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste vs. United Empire (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher & Jeff Cobb)
- Tama Tonga & Hikuleo & Master Wato vs. Bullet Club (David Finlay & Kenta & Taiji Ishimori
- Chaos (Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi & Toru Yano & Yoh) vs. House of Torture (Evil & Yujiro Takahashi & Sho & Dick Togo
- United Empire (Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare) vs. Oskar Leube & Boltin Oleg
NJPW Wrestling Satsuma no Kuni, Saturday, April 29, Kagoshima Arena (Airs live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on delay)
- Shingo Takagi vs. Taichi – Provisional KOPW 2023 Championshp match
- Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) vs. TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) – IWGP Hvt. Tag Team Championship match
- L.I.J. (Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi) vs. Just 5 Guys (Sanada & Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Douki)
- Tama Tonga & Hikuleo & Master Wato & Jado vs. Bullet Club (David Finlay & Kenta & Taiji Ishimori & Gedo)
- Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tomohiro Ishii & Ryohei Oiwa vs. Minoru Suzuki & El Desperado & Ren Narita & Yuto Nakashima
- TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr. & Kosei Fujita) vs. The United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan)
- Tomoaki Honma & Kushida & Kevin Knight vs. The United Empire (Aaron Henare & T.JP. & Francesco Akira)
- Shota Umino & Oskar Leube vs. House of Torture (Evil & Yujiro Takahashi)
- Hirooki Goto & Yoshi_Hashi vs. Toru Yano & Boltin Oleg
MAY NJPW EVENTS
- Sanada vs. Hiromu Takahashi – IWGP World Hvt. Championship match
- Tama Tonga vs. David Finlay – NEVER Openweight Championship match
- Just 5 Guys (Minoru Suzuki & El Desperado & Ren Narita vs. Kazuchika Okada & ??? & ??? – Never Openweight Six Man Tag Team Championship match
- Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Jeff Cobb
- Kenta vs. Hikuleo
- L.I.J. (Tetsuya Naito & Shingo Takagi & Bushi vs. Just 5 Guys (Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Douki)
- Shota Umino & Kushida & Kevin Knight vs. United Empire (Aaron Henare & Francesco Akira & T.J.P.)
- TMDK (Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste & Kosei Fujita) vs. The United Empire (Great-O-Khan & Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher)
- Chaos (Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi & Toru Yano & Yoh vs. House of Torture (Evil & Yujiro Takahashi & Sho & Dick Togo
- Pre-show match: Young Lion gauntlet match
*The BOSJ talent lineup will be announced on this show
NJPW Resurgence PPV, May 21, Walter Pyramid, (Airing live on Fite on PPV with English commentary and on PPV on NJPW World with Japanese commentary). Airs at 5 p.m. Pacific.
- Will Ospreay vs. Hiorshi Tanahashi – IWGP U.S. Championship #1 Contender’s match
JUNE NJPW EVENTS
NJPW Dominion PPV, June 4, Osaka-Jo Hall (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).
- IWGP U.S. Hvt. Championship #1 Contenders Tournament Finals
Leave a Reply