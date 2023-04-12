SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of WWE NXT has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-A good opening promo from Carmelo Hayes this week coming off of the Bron Breakker turn in last week’s main event segment. Hayes did a nice job of addressing Breakker in a babyface manner, but also one that didn’t neutralize his natural charisma and personality. Breakker vs. Hayes 2 will be big when it happens because of performances like this one.

-I’m kinda over the drama with Kiana James and Fallon Henley. It feels like they took a story that was meant to be a couple weeks and extended it out months and months. Get to the James turn already, folks!

-Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn are are great women’s tag team. They are a team that can reestablish credibility in that division on the main roster if they get a good and consistent enough of a push. They work better on the main roster due to all the bells and whistles that come with the production up there.

-Ok, you all know that I’m not a Chase U guy. Not even a little bit. Until now. That MVP ceremony was well done in the moment in being entertaining, but it also succeeded in continuing the underlying tension between Duke Hudson and Andre Chase. Good stuff.

-Wait, that’s it from Bron Breakker??!?! Yikes. Last week, Breakker had the most significant character development in years and that’s all we get? Breakker needed a chance to go out there and talk about last week. Why the turn? It was important for him to have that moment with the audience right away and it didn’t happen. Breakker had a good demeanor about him this week as a heel and I think it fits his personality, but he needed to talk about things and address them straight away.

-Good video package for Gigi Dolin. All she had going was being a Toxic Attraction outcast and now there is more depth to her story.

-Tiffany Stratton and Sol Ruca had a flashy attempt at a match, but the spots they executed seemed overly produced and clunky. This was ok. “A” for effort, but something simpler would have been the better path to go down. Stratton vs. Ruca in a year will be something interesting to watch.

-Cora Jade and the mean girl act is still working for me. She gets heat even when she’s talking about the other heel women in the division and that’s a good sign. Seems like she will be first in line to face Indi Hartwell and that’s the right call at this point.

-Lyra Valkyria is an intriguing prospect on the NXT roster. Her gimmick is fresh and she has an aura about her that seems to connect and attract fan investment. Lyra vs. Jade is good hold over feud for Jade until the title match with Hartwell and this angle solidified that direction.

-So, if Von Wagner is now broken off from Mr. Stone, does that mean Wagner is just gone from NXT too? A man can dream, right?

-I smell a triple threat tag team match at Spring Breakkin between Gallus, The Schism, and The Creed Brothers. The brawl this week was fun and was a smart way to setup the match. Between The Creed Brothers, Schism, Gallus, Pretty Deadly, Chase U, and Briggs & Jensen, NXT has their tag team division involved in quite a bit that highlights it as a strength of the show on a weekly basis.

–A fine main event and Carmelo Hayes vs. Grayson Waller is a fine main event for the NXT special in a couple weeks. You could have gone a lot of different directions here and while playing the Grayson Waller card for Hayes this early is a choice that takes him off the table in the near future, he’s someone that you can reasonably go back to at some point if needed.

