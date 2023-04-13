4/13 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Kenny King vs. Frankie Kazarian, Gisele Shaw vs. Tasha Steelz

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

APRIL 13, 2023

WINDSOR, ON AT ST. CLAIR COLLEGE

AIRED ON AXS TV (RECORDED)

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt



(1) KENNY KING (w/The Good Hands & Bully Ray & Masha Slamovich) vs. FRANKIE KAZARIAN (w/Tommy Dreamer & Bhupinder Gujjar & Yuya Uemura & Killer Kelly)

The winner of the match would get control of the Hardcore War match at Rebellion. After some early action, King took control after a DDT. King put Kaz in the camel clutch. Kaz got out but King cut him off with a kick. Kaz made a comeback with clotheslines. Kaz caught King with a cutter coming off the ropes and got a two count. Skyler got on the apron and everyone started to fight. Kaz got King in the chicken wing, but Brian Myers got on the apron and distracted the referee. Moose speared Kaz, leading to King getting the pin. After the match Team Bully beat down Team Dreamer and left them laying.

(D.L.’s Take: The Team Bully win was predictable, but it was surprising that Moose and Myers got involved.)

-A clip from earlier in the night of the Canadian national anthem being played and being interrupted by Steve Maclin. Maclin took the mic on the stage and said that Impact was his show. He berated the fans. Kushida showed up and they fought. They took it to the ring and the fans were solidly behind Kushida. Security tried to break it up. Kushida got the upper hand, but security separated them. Kushida kicked Maclin off the apron. Fans were really into this. [c]

-Outside shot of St. Clair College.

-Crazzy Steve was in the ring to introduce Black Taurus.

(2) BLACK TAURUS (w/Crazzy Steve) vs. LINCE DORADO vs. LAREDO KID vs. RICH SWANN