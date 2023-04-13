4/13 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Kenny King vs. Frankie Kazarian, Gisele Shaw vs. Tasha Steelz

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT
APRIL 13, 2023
WINDSOR, ON AT ST. CLAIR COLLEGE
AIRED ON AXS TV (RECORDED)
REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR
Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt
The winner of the match would get control of the Hardcore War match at Rebellion. After some early action, King took control after a DDT. King put Kaz in the camel clutch. Kaz got out but King cut him off with a kick. Kaz made a comeback with clotheslines. Kaz caught King with a cutter coming off the ropes and got a two count. Skyler got on the apron and everyone started to fight. Kaz got King in the chicken wing, but Brian Myers got on the apron and distracted the referee. Moose speared Kaz, leading to King getting the pin. After the match Team Bully beat down Team Dreamer and left them laying.
WINNER: Kenny King in 9:00.
(D.L.’s Take: The Team Bully win was predictable, but it was surprising that Moose and Myers got involved.)
-A clip from earlier in the night of the Canadian national anthem being played and being interrupted by Steve Maclin. Maclin took the mic on the stage and said that Impact was his show. He berated the fans. Kushida showed up and they fought. They took it to the ring and the fans were solidly behind Kushida. Security tried to break it up. Kushida got the upper hand, but security separated them. Kushida kicked Maclin off the apron. Fans were really into this. [c]
-Outside shot of St. Clair College.
-Crazzy Steve was in the ring to introduce Black Taurus.
This was Kid’s return to Impact for the first time in awhile since an injury. Taurus had the early upper hand. Taurus did a spinning dive through the ropes onto everyone at ringside. Back in the ring everyone took turns kicking Taurus. The action went to the outside again. Lince did a spectacular dive from the top rope to the floor on the other three. [c]
Lince suplexed Kid while he was on the shoulders of Taurus. Swann splashed Taurus immediately. Swann delivered offense to Lince. Everyone traded moves. Lince gave the Golden Rewind to Swann and Kid. Taurus was triple teamed but he made a comeback. Taurus gave Lince a Samoan Drop and slammed Kid onto Swann. Taurus gave Lince a backbreaker. Taurus threw Lince out of the ring but he landed on Swann. Kid gave Taurus a crucifix bomb for a two count. Taurus and Kid battled. Kid gave Taurus a Spanish Fly off the top rope for the pin.
WINNER: Laredo Kid in 11:00.
(D.L.’s Take: An X Division showcase. Good to see Kid return and he was back in top form.)
-Video package on Bullet Club and the Motor City Machine Guns with Ultimate X highlights.
-Jessicka asked Rosemary why they couldn’t follow Taya Valkyrie. Rosemary said it was a trap and that Jessicka wasn’t ready for the Undead Realm. Rosemary opened up the coffin and stepped in. She was frustrated that magic didn’t happen and she wasn’t transported. She said she was being blocked. Jessicka blamed the Coven and said she would take care of Taylor Wilde tonight. Rosemary said it was dangerous and they needed to have a plan. [c]
Wilde showed Jessicka a tarot card at the start. As Jessicka turned, Wilde attacked her from behind. Wilde hit Jessicka, but Jessicka screamed “Stop hitting me!” and gave her a headbutt. Jessicka missed a charge in the corner and Wilde took out her knee. Jessicka threw Wilde from the apron into the ring, but Wilde made a comeback. Fans chanted for Jessicka. Wilde choked Jessicka on the middle rope. Jessicka made a comeback with punches. Jessicka splashed Wilde and got a two count. Jessicka went for the sick driver, but King got on the apron. King gave Rosemary a knee. Wilde used the distraction to give a neckbreaker to Jessicka and got the pin.
WINNER: Taylor Wilde in 4:00.
(D.L.’s Take: Really short and never had a chance to get going, but was fine while it lasted.)
-Jordynne Grace talked about her road back to the Knockouts title. She said she would focus on what she can control, regaining the title and becoming a three-time champion. [c]
-Alisha & Eddie Edwards promo. She talked about being each other’s ride or die. She said she wanted to move on, but there was a monster in the way. Eddie said that it all comes to an end at Rebellion when he faces PCO.
Hendry did mic work before the match. The Design attacked Dango and Hendry at the bell. Angels punched and chopped Hendry. Hendry suplexed Angels. Dango took on the Design by himself. Fans chanted “Let’s Get Weird” for Dango. Callihan gave Dango a Death Valley Driver. Angels punched Dango and went for three pin attempts. Dango threw Angels out of the ring. Dango and Callihan clotheslined each other. Hendry tagged in and ran wild. Hendry stomped and got the crowd into the match. Kon tried to trip Hendry. Angels did a frog splash and got a two count on Hendry. Callihan sent Dango into the post. Callihan accidentally hit Angels. Angels made a comeback on Hendry. Callihan pushed Deaner at ringside. Hendry chokeslammed Angels and got the pin. After the match, the Design attacked Hendry and Dango. Santino’s music played and he got in the ring. Santino gave Deaner a series of punches. Santino put the cobra sock on his hand and hit Angels.
WINNERS: Joe Hendry & Dirty Dango in 5:00.
(D.L.’s Take: Another short match. Fans were really into Dango and Hendry. More dissension between The Design, which may come to a head at Rebellion.)
-Video package on the World Title situation, focusing on Steve Maclin and Kushida. There were sound bites from both. Subtitles were used for Kushida. [c]
-PCO promo. This was at night in a cemetery. He yelled that he would bury Eddie Edwards.
-Bully Ray said we all thought we knew who his team was. He said that Moose, Myers, Masha, and King were his team. He talked about what they would do to Dreamer’s team at Rebellion. All of them (including The Good Hands) huddled together. Bully said they were united.
Steelz punched and chopped Shaw. Shaw chopped Steelz. Steelz returned chops and kicks, but Shaw pulled her down by the hair. Evans chokeslammed Steelz on the apron. Shaw got a two count then stomped Steelz. Shaw whipped Steelz into the corner. Shaw mocked Steelz. Shaw put Steelz in the camel clutch. Steelz got out, but Shaw stomped her. [c]
Shaw still had the advantage after the break. Shaw hit Steelz with a flying uppercut and got a two count. Shaw suplexed Shaw for another two count. Shaw put Steelz in a chinlock. Steelz made a comeback with punches and a neckbreaker. Shaw came back with a lariat and scored a two count. Steelz kicked Shaw off the apron to the floor. Shaw and Steelz fought on the outside. Shaw threw Steelz into the steps. Shaw charged Steelz but Steelz moved and Shaw’s knee hit the steps. Back in the ring, Steelz kicked Shaw’s knee, then got the pin.
WINNER: Tasha Steelz in 21:00.
(D.L.’s Take: Good to see Steelz back in action. They were given plenty of time and delivered a good TV main event.)
-Hannifan and Rehwoldt pitched to Kevin Kelly for the NJPW preview.
-Fans were shown leaving the building to give Mickie privacy for making her announcement. Hannifan and Rehwoldt said Mickie would be making her announcement next. They ran down the card for Rebellion.
-Mickie James video package. She talked about deserving a title shot after the Last Rodeo. They showed her beating Jordynne Grace for the title.
-Mickie James made her announcement from an empty ring. She thanked the fans for standing by her throughout the Last Rodeo. She said she couldn’t have won the title without the fans. Grace and Purrazzo were shown watching the speech backstage. She talked about being a veteran in the locker room, but she feels young when she is in the ring. She said she has to do what is right for business and the locker room. She thanked the fans again for the Last Rodeo. She said she got off the phone with the doctor and she is not cleared to compete at Rebellion. She laid the belt down. She told Grace and Purrazzo it is their time now. She left the ring. There was a shot of her walking up the ramp with her hat and belt in the ring. Backstage, Grace left her chair. Purrazzo smiled.
