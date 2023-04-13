CM Punk reportedly set to return to AEW in June

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

CM Punk will reportedly be making his return to AEW near or at the June 21 episode of AEW Dynamite in Chicago.

Fightful is reporting that Punk and AEW have tentative plans in place that would see the former world champion return to the company for the first time since All Out in September. The report indicates that Punk’s return may get announced earlier, perhaps as soon as the Warnermedia television upfronts. The report also indicates that a meeting was scheduled between Punk and Chris Jericho, but a firm date as to when that meeting is or was is unconfirmed at this time.

Punk has been off television recovering from a torn tricep injury, but also was away due to his role in a backstage brawl with The Elite after the All Out PPV event. Punk has reportedly shown interest in working Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks upon his return to the company, but there is no word on whether or not Omega and The Bucks would be interested in the same thing.

At All Out, CM Punk defeated Jon Moxley to become the AEW World Champion. He previously won that championship at the Double or Nothing PPV event, but left the company due to a foot injury.

CATCH-UP: Kenny Omega AEW contract update