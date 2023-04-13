FREE PODCAST 4/12 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & LeClair: Jeff Hardy returns, Darby and Sting joust with MJF on mic, Omega gets serious, Jericho vs. Lee, live callers, emails (136 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair to discuss Dynamite with callers and email contributions. They open with analysis of the standout Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland match and subsequent major talking segment with Darby, Sting, and MJF. They also discuss Kenny Omega’s standout promo, the wisdom of bringing Jeff Hardy back again, the Outcasts, Orange Cassidy’s continued impressive International Title run, and more.

