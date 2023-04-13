FREE PODCAST 4/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland provide a live report from Wrestling Revolver Thursday including Bullet Club vs. Rascalz, Shelly vs. Crist, more (69 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland give a live report from Wrestling Revolver’s Thursday, a very fun show featuring Alex Shelley vs. Jake Crist in a bloody street fight, the Bullet Club members Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. The Rascals’ Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz with a shocking ending, longtime show favorite Bryan Keith facing Chris Sabin, who got moved out of the way during crowd brawl, how Justin aided the show, a special tax day reminder, and much more. For VIP listeners, they sample the NWA 312 and watch a couple matches with friends of the show – namely La Rebellion vs. Dak Draper & Mims and Kamille vs. La Rosa Negra, as Kamille continues her epic title reign.

