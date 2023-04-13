FREE PODCAST 4/13 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin talk possible Punk return, Cody-Lesnar follow-up, NJPW Sakura Genesis, Impact PPV preview, TV reviews, UFC 287 (150 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. They discuss these topics:
- Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including the follow-up on Cody Rhodes-Brock Lesnar angle and Trish’s turn
- Review of NXT and Todd’s overall thoughts on the NXT brand lately
- Review of New Japan’s newsworthy Sakura Genesis event
- Reviews of AEW Rampage, AEW Battle of the Belts, and AEW Dynamite including the MJF-Darby Allin exchange, Kenny Omega’s serious promo, Jeff Hardy return
- The latest news on the prospects of a C.M. Punk return and possible Wembley Stadium involvement
- Preview of Impact’s Rebellion PPV
- Review of UFC 287
