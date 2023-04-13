FREE PODCAST 4/13 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin talk possible Punk return, Cody-Lesnar follow-up, NJPW Sakura Genesis, Impact PPV preview, TV reviews, UFC 287 (150 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. They discuss these topics:

Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including the follow-up on Cody Rhodes-Brock Lesnar angle and Trish’s turn

Review of NXT and Todd’s overall thoughts on the NXT brand lately

Review of New Japan’s newsworthy Sakura Genesis event

Reviews of AEW Rampage, AEW Battle of the Belts, and AEW Dynamite including the MJF-Darby Allin exchange, Kenny Omega’s serious promo, Jeff Hardy return

The latest news on the prospects of a C.M. Punk return and possible Wembley Stadium involvement

Preview of Impact’s Rebellion PPV

Review of UFC 287

