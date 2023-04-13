Kenny Omega AEW contract update

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kenny Omega has not signed a new contract with AEW.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Omega still has until November or December of this year on his deal after an injury extension added time to account for Omega missing many months in 2022. Omega and AEW have not come to another contract agreement at this time.

Kenny Omega has been signed to AEW since the company’s inception in 2019. He is a multiple time champion in the company and currently is the IWGP United States Champion. Omega returned to his New Japan Pro Wrestling roots for Wrestle Kingdom 17 in early January and defeated Will Ospreay to win the title. It’s his second run as US Champion as he carried the title as it’s inaugural champion.

Omega is currently embroiled in a feud with the Blackpool Combat Club after the BCC attacked him and The Young Bucks. A match between both teams has not been officially announced at this time.

