VIP AUDIO 4/12 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Jericho vs. Keith Lee, Darby vs. Swerve, Sting speaks, MJF-Darby-Sting talking segment, Cassidy vs. Matthews, more (27 min.)

April 13, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite start to finish including Keith Lee vs. Chris Jericho in the main event, Darby vs. Swerve Strickland, Orange Cassidy defending against Buddy Matthews, Sting and Darby in a lengthy promo exchange with MJF, a serious Kenny Omega, and more.

