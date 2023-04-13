VIP AUDIO 4/13 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Todd’s Wembley line-up, WWE to ESPN, Shane McMahon as a Draft GM, AEW-NJPW, FTR, Top Five U.S. Champions ever, Dominik or Theory, Lesnar, more (63 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss listener emails on these topics. This is part two of two…

Todd’s proposed line-up for AEW’s All In line-up at Wembley Stadium

Thoughts on FTR choosing to re-sign with AEW

Will AEW have a normal show at UBS Arena ever or will it always feature MJF bits?

Could AEW signing NJPW wrestlers put a strain on their relationship?

What are the effects of worked-shoots in AEW and is it safe to say the MJF situation was a worked-shoot?

Should WrestleMania always take place at night?

Are babyfaces kissing up to the fans too much these days?

Should Shane McMahon be one of the G.M.’s for the WWE Draft?

Can’t a strong case be made that Brock Lesnar is collaborating with The Bloodline?

How bad was the Trish Stratus turn?

Todd’s Top Five U.S. Champions

Might ESPN keep UFC and add WWE to their line-up?

Who will have a better future in WWE – Dominic Mysterio or Austin Theory?

Would it be better for Seth Rollins to be the dominant secondary champion on Raw rather than Austin Theory?

Shouldn’t the announcers point out that Roman Reigns cheats to win rather than effusively touting the length of his reign with that proper context?

