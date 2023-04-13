VIP AUDIO 4/13 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Todd’s Wembley line-up, WWE to ESPN, Shane McMahon as a Draft GM, AEW-NJPW, FTR, Top Five U.S. Champions ever, Dominik or Theory, Lesnar, more (63 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss listener emails on these topics. This is part two of two…
- Todd’s proposed line-up for AEW’s All In line-up at Wembley Stadium
- Thoughts on FTR choosing to re-sign with AEW
- Will AEW have a normal show at UBS Arena ever or will it always feature MJF bits?
- Could AEW signing NJPW wrestlers put a strain on their relationship?
- What are the effects of worked-shoots in AEW and is it safe to say the MJF situation was a worked-shoot?
- Should WrestleMania always take place at night?
- Are babyfaces kissing up to the fans too much these days?
- Should Shane McMahon be one of the G.M.’s for the WWE Draft?
- Can’t a strong case be made that Brock Lesnar is collaborating with The Bloodline?
- How bad was the Trish Stratus turn?
- Todd’s Top Five U.S. Champions
- Might ESPN keep UFC and add WWE to their line-up?
- Who will have a better future in WWE – Dominic Mysterio or Austin Theory?
- Would it be better for Seth Rollins to be the dominant secondary champion on Raw rather than Austin Theory?
- Shouldn’t the announcers point out that Roman Reigns cheats to win rather than effusively touting the length of his reign with that proper context?
