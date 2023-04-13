News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 4/13 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Todd’s Wembley line-up, WWE to ESPN, Shane McMahon as a Draft GM, AEW-NJPW, FTR, Top Five U.S. Champions ever, Dominik or Theory, Lesnar, more (63 min.)

April 13, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss listener emails on these topics. This is part two of two…

  • Todd’s proposed line-up for AEW’s All In line-up at Wembley Stadium
  • Thoughts on FTR choosing to re-sign with AEW
  • Will AEW have a normal show at UBS Arena ever or will it always feature MJF bits?
  • Could AEW signing NJPW wrestlers put a strain on their relationship?
  • What are the effects of worked-shoots in AEW and is it safe to say the MJF situation was a worked-shoot?
  • Should WrestleMania always take place at night?
  • Are babyfaces kissing up to the fans too much these days?
  • Should Shane McMahon be one of the G.M.’s for the WWE Draft?
  • Can’t a strong case be made that Brock Lesnar is collaborating with The Bloodline?
  • How bad was the Trish Stratus turn?
  • Todd’s Top Five U.S. Champions
  • Might ESPN keep UFC and add WWE to their line-up?
  • Who will have a better future in WWE – Dominic Mysterio or Austin Theory?
  • Would it be better for Seth Rollins to be the dominant secondary champion on Raw rather than Austin Theory?
  • Shouldn’t the announcers point out that Roman Reigns cheats to win rather than effusively touting the length of his reign with that proper context?

