VIP AUDIO 4/13 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Latest on possible Punk return, Cody-Lesnar follow-up, NJPW Sakura Genesis review, Impact PPV preview, TV reviews, UFC review (120 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including the follow-up on Cody Rhodes-Brock Lesnar angle and Trish’s turn

Review of NXT and Todd’s overall thoughts on the NXT brand lately

Review of New Japan’s newsworthy Sakura Genesis event

Reviews of AEW Rampage, AEW Battle of the Belts, and AEW Dynamite including the MJF-Darby Allin exchange, Kenny Omega’s serious promo, Jeff Hardy return

The latest news on the prospects of a C.M. Punk return and possible Wembley Stadium involvement

Preview of Impact’s Rebellion PPV

Review of UFC 287

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO