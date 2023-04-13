News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 4/13 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Latest on possible Punk return, Cody-Lesnar follow-up, NJPW Sakura Genesis review, Impact PPV preview, TV reviews, UFC review (120 min.)

April 13, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including the follow-up on Cody Rhodes-Brock Lesnar angle and Trish’s turn
  • Review of NXT and Todd’s overall thoughts on the NXT brand lately
  • Review of New Japan’s newsworthy Sakura Genesis event
  • Reviews of AEW Rampage, AEW Battle of the Belts, and AEW Dynamite including the MJF-Darby Allin exchange, Kenny Omega’s serious promo, Jeff Hardy return
  • The latest news on the prospects of a C.M. Punk return and possible Wembley Stadium involvement
  • Preview of Impact’s Rebellion PPV
  • Review of UFC 287

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*