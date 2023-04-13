VIP AUDIO 4/13 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Latest on possible Punk return, Cody-Lesnar follow-up, NJPW Sakura Genesis review, Impact PPV preview, TV reviews, UFC review (120 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including the follow-up on Cody Rhodes-Brock Lesnar angle and Trish’s turn
- Review of NXT and Todd’s overall thoughts on the NXT brand lately
- Review of New Japan’s newsworthy Sakura Genesis event
- Reviews of AEW Rampage, AEW Battle of the Belts, and AEW Dynamite including the MJF-Darby Allin exchange, Kenny Omega’s serious promo, Jeff Hardy return
- The latest news on the prospects of a C.M. Punk return and possible Wembley Stadium involvement
- Preview of Impact’s Rebellion PPV
- Review of UFC 287
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply