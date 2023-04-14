4/14 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report on L.A. Knight vs. Xavier, Escobar vs. Priest, Shinsuke Nakamura returns

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

APRIL 14, 2023

LINCOLN, NEB. AT PINNACLE BANK ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON FOX

Announcers: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

[HOUR ONE]

-After “Then, Now, Forever, Together,” the opening theme aired. As the camera panned the audience, Michael Cole welcomed viewers to “the most exciting show in television.”

-Kevin Owens walked out to his music. Sami Zayn came out to his music and they walked to the ring together. A clip aired of last week’s win by Jey Uso over Sami Zayn after Solo Sikoa interfered and then Matt Riddle making his return to help Sami. Fans chanted “Sami!” Sami thanked the fans and then said that for the first time ever, the WWE Tag Team Championship match was the main event of WrestleMania. He said they closed out the night as champions. He said as amazing as it was, they haven’t had time to process it because of everything going on with the Bloodline and the upcoming draft. Fans booed the mention of the Bloodline. KO smiled.

Owens agreed with Sami, but he said they know two things. One, they are the undisputed tag team champions of WWE. He said as hard as they’ve worked to win the titles, they will defend them with everything they have every time. Owens said the second thing he knows is that sooner or later, the Usos are coming for a rematch. The Usos interrupted. Cole said, “Speaking of the devils.”

The Usos came out onto the stage with their younger brother Solo Sikoa. Jimmy said it sounds like the pressure is getting to them and they’ve only been champs for two weeks. Sami said maybe they’re right and they don’t know about pressure. He said they are the ones who have to report back every single week to their “daddy, Roman Reigns.” Jimmy mocked them to predicting that The Bloodline is going to fold. Jimmy said The Bloodline is more dangerous than ever. He warned them about the savage coming out of Solo Sikoa. He said they will become nine-time WWE Tag Team Champions. Fans booed. Jey emphasized that there are no cracks in The Bloodline, but he told Sami and KO that they’re going to turn on each other. He predicted Sami would turn on Owens “just like he back-stabbed my whole damn family.”

Sami said he wishes he was as good at anything as Jey is at lying to himself. He said they can pretend Reigns is okay with them losing the titles or that there are no cracks in The Bloodline or that Solo wasn’t ready to drop him last week. He said that’s fine, but he said they likely didn’t come out there just to talk. The Usos and Solo surrounded the ring. Riddle ran out again to cheers and went after Solo at ringside. Sami knocked Jimmy into the time keepers’s area. Owens threw Jey near Jimmy. In the ring, Riddle took Solo down with a couple of flash knees. He set up a top rope move, but the Usos yanked Solo to safety. Riddle was wearing a purple “420 Bro” t-shirt.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good opening segment. It hit the basic talking points in this feud, with each side predicting the others won’t coexist peacefully and then an angle to set up the TV main event.)

-Cole and Wade Barrett commented on a clip of the angle from before the break. Cole said Solo cost Riddle four months of his career with an attack last December.

-WWE official Adam Pearce told a referee to let Riddle and Solo know that they’ll wrestle each other in the main event tonight.

-They went to Cole and Barrett at ringside who threw to soundbites from social media of Xavier Woods and L.A. Knight promoting their match tonight.

(1) XAVIER WOODS vs. L.A. KNIGHT

Barrett said he doesn’t know much about video games, “but if you touch another guy’s joystick, there are going to be consequences.” The bell rang 21 minutes into the hour. Xavier landed an early running flip dive onto Knight at ringside. Knight came back and threw Xavier into a ringpost as they cut to a break a few minutes into the match. [c]

Cole talked about Kingston being out injured, and he noted that they could be broken up in the upcoming draft. At 11:00, Knight rolled up Xavier and yanked on his trunks. The ref saw it and refused to count. As Knight complained to her. Woods rolled up Knight and yanked on his tights, but the ref didn’t see it, so he got the three count.

WINNER: Xavier in 12:00.