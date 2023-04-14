4/14 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Morgan/Rodriguez Championship Celebration, Nakamura returns, Escobar vs. Priest, Woods vs. Knight

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

APRIL 14, 2023

LINCOLN, NE AT PINNACLE BANK ARENA

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

-The Smackdown video introduction played. Rhea Ripley has now been added.

-Pyro exploded on the stage and the camera panned the crowd as Michael Cole introduced the show to the audience.

-Kevin Owens’ music played and he made his entrance with the Tag Team Championships. Owens paused at the top of the stage and Sami Zayn’s music played. The crowd sang along as Zayn appeared with Owens on the stage. They held up the Tag Team titles as they walked down the ramp. Cole mentioned that they beat the Usos at Wrestlemania but they still have problems with the Bloodline. Cole then threw to a video recap of Solo Sikoa’s attack on Owens, then Jey Uso’s victory over Zayn with help from Sikoa. The video then showed Matt Riddle’s return to Smackdown.

-Owens and Zayn stood in the middle of the ring with microphones. The crowd cheered as the music faded out. Zayn thanked the crowd then said it’s only been two weeks since Wrestlemania and for the first time ever the Tag Team titles were the main event. He said that he and Owens had been together forever and they closed the show as champions. Zayn said they haven’t had time to think about it with everything going on. He said everything with the Bloodline and the Draft has caused uncertainty. Owens took the mic and said the unpredictability of the Draft creates a certain atmosphere. Owens said regardless of where they end up, they’re the Undisputed Tag Team champions and they will defend them with everything they have no matter what brand they’re on. Owens said he knows the Usos are going to come for a rematch.

-The Usos made their entrance and cut Owens off. Jey and Jimmy Uso appeared on the stage with Solo Sikoa at their side. Jimmy said Zayn and Owens are folding under the pressure and they’ve only been champions for two weeks. Jey said they know about pressure after being champion for over 600 days. Zayn said they always have to report back to Reigns. Jimmy taunted Zayn, then said the Bloodline is more dangerous and stronger than ever. He said the Usos have leveled up. Jimmy then said that they don’t want the savage to come out of Sikoa. Jimmy said that the Usos will be Tag Team champions again. Jey said there’s no cracks in the Bloodline and they’re solid. Jey said after they take the titles back, Owens and Zayn will turn on each other again. Jey said he was wrong about Owens, because Zayn is going to backstab Owens just like he backstabbed the Bloodline. Zayn said he wished he was as good at anything as Jey is at lying to himself. Zayn said it’s fine that the Usos act like everything is fine. Zayn said he didn’t think the Usos came out to talk. Jimmy said they didn’t and the Usos dropped their mics. Jey and Jimmy circled the ring. All three members of the Bloodline hopped on the apron. Riddle appeared and pulled Sikoa off the apron. Zayn and Jimmy brawled on the outside. Zayn tossed Jimmy into the timekeeper’s area. Jey and Owens brawled on the announce table. Riddle took out Sikoa in the ring with a pair of knee strikes. The Usos pulled Sikoa from the ring as Riddle, Owens, and Zayn stood tall. The Bloodline retreated up the ramp and looked on. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: Solid opening segment. All of these guys work well together and the insertion of Matt Riddle really works. He fits in well with Owens and Zayn and he and Sikoa could put on a great match if given the opportunity. With Riddle’s past character work and the “off-field” issues, I wonder how far they’ll go with him. I like how he’s been booked under Triple H better than what he did under McMahon, but I don’t think Riddle has ever reached the heights he’s capable of. This could be a step in the right direction for him. I assume they’re going to set up a rematch with the Usos against Zayn and Owens for Backlash, but I don’t know if that’s the best course of action right now. The Mania match felt like the end of the story, so the continuation feels a little forced. Obviously, the Usos should get a rematch, but at this point, I don’t know if a rematch so soon can come anywhere close to the match they just had. It’ll be good, don’t get wrong, but we need some room to breathe.)

-Cole threw to a recap of the previous segment.

-Adam Pearce was in the back talking to an official. He told the official to find Riddle and Sikoa so they can face each other in the main event tonight on Smackdown.

-Cole and Wade Barrett sat ringside. Cole threw to social media videos from Xavier Woods and L.A. Knight. The two cut promos against each other on social media. They also showed the altercation between the two last week on Smackdown.

(McDonald’s Analysis: That was a cool little video package to hype this match. It gave meaning to something that, otherwise, would have been pretty useless. Good move.)

-Xavier Woods made his entrance in the arena. Woods played his trombone in the ring. Barrett said if you touch another man’s joystick, there’s going to be consequences and Woods is upset.

-L.A. Knight made his entrance. Cole mentioned that Knight is upset he didn’t have a match at Wrestlemania. Barrett said he was justified.

(1) XAVIER WOODS vs. L.A. KNIGHT

Knight said “yeah” and the crowd responded with a “yeah” of their own. Knight got a headlock on Woods and Woods shot Knight off the ropes. Knight took Woods down with a shoulder block. Woods answered with a dropkick. Woods kicked at Knight and grabbed a headlock of his own. Woods took Knight down with the headlock. Knight rolled into a pin and Woods kicked out. Knight went for a back suplex but Woods landed on his feet. Knight took Woods down with a shoulder block. Knight sent Woods off the ropes and Woods hit a headscissors into a Russian Leg Sweep. Knight dropped to the outside and Woods ran the ropes before he hit a plancha to Knight on the outside. Knight got back in the ring and Woods climbed to the top rope. Knight saw him there and rolled to the outside. Woods went for a dropkick through the ropes but Knight moved and slammed Woods’ back on the apron. Knight then tossed Woods into the ring post and stood tall on the outside. [c]

Woods was in control and took Knight to the corner. Woods tried to take Knight to the other side but Knight recovered and hit a neckbreaker for a near fall. Knight beat on Woods in the corner then brought him to the center of the ring but Woods countered with a jawbreaker. Woods hit a series of punches. Knight went for a clothesline but Woods ducked and hit a superkick. Woods ran the ropes and slid under Knight before he hit a flying forearm. Woods made the cover for a two count. Woods went for a suplex but Knight landed on his feet. Woods then went for a kick but Knight countered and hit a DDT and covered Woods for a near fall. Knight stood over Woods as the crowd cheered. Knight lifted Woods and set up for a suplex but Woods blocked a pair of attempts. Knight clubbed at the back of Woods to take him down then stomped away. Knight set up another suplex and lifted Woods, but Woods countered and suplexed Knight on the top rope. Woods left Knight hanging then went to the top rope and hit a leg drop on Knight in the ropes. Woods went back to the top rope and hit another leg drop. Woods made the cover for another near fall. Knight countered Woods with a powerslam then hit a big elbow drop. Knight went for BFT but Woods countered and got a waistlock. Knight reversed and rolled up Woods but the ref wouldn’t count as Knight had the tights. Woods rolled up Knight and held the tights himself. The ref didn’t see it and Woods got the win.

WINNER: Xavier Woods in 12:00

-Barrett complained about the finish as they showed the replay. Knight protested the finish in the ring.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Really solid effort from both guys and a decent TV match. The impact of this was lessened with the cheap finish that doesn’t do anything for either guy. Knight gets caught cheating then Woods cheats himself. After trash talking each other the face has to cheat to beat the heel who he couldn’t put away using his actual moveset. It’s silly and doesn’t make any sense. I don’t get the idea for Knight’s character either. He’s the cockiest loser on the roster? Is that it? Woods is the third wheel of a tired act and Knight is very popular. With those two things being the case, finishes like this just don’t make any sense.)

-They showed a video package on Solo Sikoa, then they showed the graphic for Sikoa and Matt Riddle in the main event. After this graphic, they showed a picture of Riddle on a stretcher last December on Raw. Cole said they would show the footage after the break. [c]

-They showed a commercial for the draft. It said it starts in two weeks on Smackdown, then continues on Raw.

(McDonald’s Analysis: There goes my dream for this being a Peacock special. Oh well, I hope we get some new wrinkles to the Draft process to make it feel different.)

-Imperium was in the back. Gunther talked to Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. Woods interrupted with his trombone. Kaiser told him to get lost. Woods told them to continue. Gunther started to talk and Woods interrupted him again. Gunther cut Woods off and said he knows that Woods wants his attention. Gunther called Woods a goof and goofs don’t deserve respect. Gunther than challenged Woods to a match so he can teach him a lesson. Woods said he hasn’t had a title shot and he’s ready to step in the ring with Gunther so he can take the title.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Can someone please explain to me why I’m supposed to like Woods more than Gunther? Everything Gunther said is true and Woods is an annoying goof. The match will be solid, but there’s a zero percent chance of Woods winning. Oh well, Gunther matches on Smackdown are a treat, regardless of the opponent.)

-Cole and Barrett sat ringside. Cole threw to a video recap of Sikoa’s attack on Riddle last December on Raw.

-Riddle was in the back with Zayn. Zayn thanked Riddle for backing them up, but he told Riddle to be careful with Sikoa. Zayn said he would feel bad if something happened to Riddle. Zayn told Riddle to be careful. Owens interjected and said Riddle shouldn’t be careful, he should exact revenge. Riddle said that he learned to stay on his own side of the street. He said he can’t control how dangerous the Bloodline is, but he can control how much revenge he exacts on Sikoa tonight.

-Kayla Braxton was in the back and welcomed Rhea Ripley, Damien Priest, and Dominik Mysterio. Kayla said they got a win last week, but Zelina Vega embarrassed Ripley. Ripley cut her off. Dominik stopped Ripley. Priest stepped in and said that Santos Escobar is talented but he’s not good at making friends. He then said he knows Kayla is going to ask about Bad Bunny, but Priest is going to address that in the ring.

-Judgment Day made their entrance in the arena. Cole mentioned that Priest will face Santos Escobar later on. Judgment Day entered the ring and posed. Priest asked for a mic and stood in the center of the ring. He said Backlash is in Puerto Rico and the host is his friend Bad Bunny. Priest said it’s fine if Bad Bunny sits front row, but if Bad Bunny puts his hands on his family again, we all know what will happen. Cole narrated a recap video of Priest’s attack on Bad Bunny two weeks ago on Raw. Barrett said Bad Bunny was the one who made a mistake. Priest reacted to the video and said it was bad. He then asked for the video to be played again in slow motion. The video aired again. Ripley and Dominik laughed.

-Santos Escobar’s music played and Zelina Vega appeared on the stage. Ripley exited the ring. The LWO hit the ring and attacked Priest and Dominik from behind. Priest and Dominik stared them down. Cole said the match is up next. [c]

(2) DAMIEN PRIEST (w/ Rhea Ripley & Dominik Mysterio) vs. SANTOS ESCOBAR (w/ Zelina Vega, Cruz Del Toro, & Joaquin Wilde)

The match was in progress. Escobar came off the top with a crossbody and took Priest down. Escobar knocked Priest to the outside and set up a dive but Priest moved. Escobar recalibrated and went for a dive off the apron but Priest caught him coming with a right hand. Priest took Escobar back into the ring and hit a modified suplex for a near fall. Ripley screamed from ringside that the count was wrong. Escobar fought back with a chop but Priest wrenched on his arm. Priest landed a series of kicks and Escobar answered with chops. Escobar took the advantage with chops then hit a big dropkick for a near fall. Escobar hit a running knee on Priest in the corner. Escobar hit another running knee in the corner then took Priest to the opposite corner. Escobar mounted Priest and rained down punches in the corner. Priest grabbed Escobar around the throat and pulled him to the center of the ring. Priest landed a kick that sent Escobar to the outside. Priest ran around the ring and leapt off the stairs to deliver a double axe handle that took down Escobar. Priest posed with Escobar down. [c]