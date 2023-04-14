News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 4/13 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (4-11-2018) WrestleMania 34 fallout, MITB cash-in, debuts, Bryan-Styles + Bonus 2017 Draft Analysis (157 min.)

April 14, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this WWE Smackdown Post-show Flashback episode from five years ago (4-11-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Pat McNeill to analyze the post-WrestleMania 34 edition of WWE Smackdown including the MITB cash-in, more debuts, Daniel Bryan vs. A.J. Styles, Backlash developments, and more + Bonus 2017 Superstar Shake-Up Analysis.

Then in a bonus segment, Wade Keller’s analysis of the 2017 Superstar Shake-up Draft.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

https://go.factor75.com/wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*