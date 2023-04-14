FREE PODCAST 4/13 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (4-11-2018) WrestleMania 34 fallout, MITB cash-in, debuts, Bryan-Styles + Bonus 2017 Draft Analysis (157 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: On this WWE Smackdown Post-show Flashback episode from five years ago (4-11-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Pat McNeill to analyze the post-WrestleMania 34 edition of WWE Smackdown including the MITB cash-in, more debuts, Daniel Bryan vs. A.J. Styles, Backlash developments, and more + Bonus 2017 Superstar Shake-Up Analysis.
Then in a bonus segment, Wade Keller’s analysis of the 2017 Superstar Shake-up Draft.
