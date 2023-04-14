News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 4/14 – The Fix Flashback (3-16-2016): Assessing A.J. Styles’ first two months in WWE, McMahon-Undertaker announcement, Nate Diaz-Conor McGregor, Roode and Young depart TNA, more (104 min.)

April 14, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the March 16, 2016 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:

  • Assessing A.J. Styles’ first two months in WWE and if he’s off track
  • Vince McMahon’s big WM32 Taker announcement on Raw, and much more about Raw and the latest WrestleMania 32 hype
  • Robert Roode and Eric Young depart TNA
  • Eddie Edwards’s potential as a singles wrestler
  • Drew Galloway’s first promo as World Champ
  • ROH booking problems
  • Hulk Hogan-Gawker decision
  • Nate Diaz-Conor McGregor
  • Kurt Angle vs. Rey Mysterio
  • And more

