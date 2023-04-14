VIP AUDIO 4/14 – The Fix Flashback (3-16-2016): Assessing A.J. Styles’ first two months in WWE, McMahon-Undertaker announcement, Nate Diaz-Conor McGregor, Roode and Young depart TNA, more (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the March 16, 2016 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:
- Assessing A.J. Styles’ first two months in WWE and if he’s off track
- Vince McMahon’s big WM32 Taker announcement on Raw, and much more about Raw and the latest WrestleMania 32 hype
- Robert Roode and Eric Young depart TNA
- Eddie Edwards’s potential as a singles wrestler
- Drew Galloway’s first promo as World Champ
- ROH booking problems
- Hulk Hogan-Gawker decision
- Nate Diaz-Conor McGregor
- Kurt Angle vs. Rey Mysterio
- And more
