VIP AUDIO 4/14 – The Fix Flashback (3-16-2016): Assessing A.J. Styles’ first two months in WWE, McMahon-Undertaker announcement, Nate Diaz-Conor McGregor, Roode and Young depart TNA, more (104 min.)

Assessing A.J. Styles’ first two months in WWE and if he’s off track

Vince McMahon’s big WM32 Taker announcement on Raw, and much more about Raw and the latest WrestleMania 32 hype

Robert Roode and Eric Young depart TNA

Eddie Edwards’s potential as a singles wrestler

Drew Galloway’s first promo as World Champ

ROH booking problems

Hulk Hogan-Gawker decision

Nate Diaz-Conor McGregor

Kurt Angle vs. Rey Mysterio

And more

