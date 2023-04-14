VIP AUDIO 4/14 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (4-1-2005): WrestleMania internal reaction, Batista’s first night as champ, Draft Lottery anxiety, new USA deal, Hogan-Austin dynamic, Undertaker skips HOF (32 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the March 29, 2005 Wade Keller Hotline podcast featuring these topics:

What was WWE’s reaction internally to WrestleMania…

What was the general consensus on what went well and didn’t go well…

Reaction to the two new World Champs and their matches…

More on the Hulk Hogan-Steve Austin dynamic…

Why Undertaker wasn’t at the Hall of Fame Ceremony and whether his excuse has validity…

Reaction to last night’s Raw and Batista’s first night as champ…

What’s the detailed status of the Draft Lottery and who’s anxious about it and why…

What the new USA/NBC deal means to WWE and the pros and cons of its structure, plus how WWE management feels about it…

The future of Smackdown…

And more…

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts which began in 2003. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO