WWE rebrands upcoming Saudi Arabia show

WWE has changed the King and Queen of the Ring event in Saudi Arabia to Night of Champions. The company announced the show rebrand on Thursday.

The May 27th Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will now be WWE Night of Champions! pic.twitter.com/Cxj40LzIza — WWE (@WWE) April 13, 2023

WWE Night of Champions is one of two show a year in Saudi Arabia. Matches have not yet been announced for the show. The event will air live on Peacock on May 27 from the Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.