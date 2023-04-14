News Ticker

WWE rebrands upcoming Saudi Arabia show

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

April 14, 2023

WWE rebrands PPV event
WWE has changed the King and Queen of the Ring event in Saudi Arabia to Night of Champions. The company announced the show rebrand on Thursday.

WWE Night of Champions is one of two show a year in Saudi Arabia. Matches have not yet been announced for the show. The event will air live on Peacock on May 27 from the Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

