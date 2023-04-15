News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 4/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #221 (4-5-93) of the PWTorch including a full review of WrestleMania 9, Hogan walks out as WWF Champ, Alex and Patrick’s WrestleMania on the 9’s rankings, more (166 min.)

April 15, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the sixty-fifth episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #221 of the PWTorch including a complete review of WrestleMania 9, thoughts on Hogan’s WWF title win, gathering Wade’s thoughts on the event and what it means for WWF, Patrick and Alex’s WrestleMania on the 9‘s rankings, and so much more. Email us questions or comments at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*