FREE PODCAST 4/14 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & McDonald: Projecting Bloodline saga going forward, Draft talk, Nakamura’s return, on-site report, live callers, emails (130 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Alex McDonald of the PWTorch Dailycast’s “’90s Pastcast” and the PWTorch.com Smackdown TV reports to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown beginning with thoughts on the latest with The Bloodline coming out of tonight’s happenings with Solo Sikoa vs. Matt Riddle in the main event, Paul Heyman’s intriguing comments about who Roman Reigns is losing patience with, and Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens talking about the tag titles and their fate in the WWE Draft. They also discuss the awkward Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez segment, the return of Shinksuke Nakamura, and more. Live callers and mailbag contributions add to the conversation. They also talk with an on-site correspondent. Late in the show, they compare Dominik Mysterio and Austin Theory.

