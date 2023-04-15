FREE PODCAST 4/15 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: (4-5-2018) WrestleMania 34 preview including Rousey & Angle vs. Stephanie & Triple H, Reigns vs. Lesnar, Charlotte vs. Asuka, Bryan’s return (166 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (4-5-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell for an Official WrestleMania 34 Preview including every announced match from Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar to Charlotte vs. Asuka to Daniel Bryan’s return with Shane McMahon, the Ronda Rousey mixed tag with Kurt Angle against Stephanie McMahon & Triple H, and the rest.

Then in a bonus segment, we follow that with that week’s episode of Pat McNeil’s “Making The List” where Pat welcomed SHIMMER Wrestling CEO Dave Prazak. They compiled their list of the 7 Baddest Women In Pro Wrestling, discussing the merits of everyone from Charlotte Flair to Aja Kong. Pat & Dave also discuss Saturday’s Shimmer 100 show on FITE TV, the Mae Young Classic, the other shows Dave will be watching this weekend, bringing Toni Storm back to America, their picks for the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal, and which women they’d like to see Ronda Rousey fight in a Shimmer ring.

