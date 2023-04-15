VIP 2003 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #754 (April 19, 2003): Angle chooses less invasive neck surgery, Goldberg-Jericho backstage scuffle, Keller on Nash’s career-defining moments

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #754 cover-dated April 19, 2003: This issue features a cover story on Kurt Angle’s less evasive surgery going well… Details on the Chris Jericho-Goldberg scuffle, Sting-WWE discussions, and Vince Russo-Jeff Jarrett in-fighting… Jason Powell addresses WWE’s lack of storng heels… Wade Keller covers the ten defining moments of Kevin Nash’s career… Pat McNeill’s overview of TNA’s resemblance to a local indy promotion… Part seven of the Torch Talk with Justin Credible… Keller’s TNA PPV report with staff roundtable reviews… Plus Torch Newswire, summaries of Raw and Smackdown, Key Live Event results, the Top Five Stories of the Week, and Wade Keller’s End Notes…

