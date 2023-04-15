VIP AUDIO 4/15 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (4-9-2005) – The Real Deal: Hot FIve Stories including Cena, WWE’s new TV contract, Paul Bearer released, Edge, Indy Line-up of the Week, ECW, more (29 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the April 9, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring these topics: A longtime WWE personality announces his departure… New Question of the Week regarding ECW One Night Stand… Real Deal Reaction on wrestling booking versus comic book writing… Indy Lineup of the Week (Corino vs. Ian Rotten)… Pat prepares for the big DVD premiere party… Hot Five Stories of the Weekend including John Cena, American Super Juniors tournament, new WWE television contract and more…

