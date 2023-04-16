4/16 IMPACT WRESTLING REBELLION PPV REPORT: Maclin vs. Kushida, Purrazzo vs. Grace

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING REBELLION PPV REPORT

APRIL 16, 2023

TORONTO, ON AT THE REBEL ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX

AIRED LIVE ON FITE TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

(1) BULLET CLUB (Chris Bey & Ace Austin)(c) vs. MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) — Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Title match

This Ultimate X Match was the re-match for the Tag Team titles. All four wrestlers fought in the ring at the start. Sabin accidentally hit Shelley early. The action spilled to ringside but then returned to the ring and slowed down. Sabin worked on Ace’s arm on the outside. Shelley held Ace and Bey down while Sabin climbed. The Guns accidentally ran into each other again. Bey and Shelley battled in the ring. Bey gave Shelley a DDT. Bey hit a moonsault from the apron on Sabin, despite his injured leg. Ace took on the Guns by himself, including a dive over the top that excited the crowd. The Guns made a comeback with double team moves. All four wrestlers climbed on the cables at the top. They all dropped. Bey got the cutter on Shelley, followed by Ace doing the Fold on him. Ace helped Bey climb the cables. Sabin met him up top. Bey unhooked the belts and threw them down to Ace to get the win.

WINNERS: Chris Bey & Ace Austin in 13:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A very good, crowd-pleasing match. Plenty of highlights without anything looking too dangerous. A great start to the show and the crowd was enthusiastic.)

-Steve Maclin promo. He talked about how it sucked not going against Josh Alexander and being in Canada. He talked about his time in the military. He predicted a win tonight.

-Video package on the Design feud with Santino’s team.

(2) JOE HENDRY & DIRTY DANGO & SANTINO MARELLA vs. THE DESIGN (Deaner & Callihan & Kon & Angels)

Hendry did mic work before the match and noted this was Santino’s return to the ring for the first time in nine years. Hannifan said that Santino’s son Marco was in attendance and had never seen his father wrestle. The match was four on three. Dango and Angels started the match. Santino tagged in early and the fans chanted for him. He took Angels to the mat. Angels got up and pushed Santino and Santino pushed him to the mat. Santino took Callihan to the mat, then Deaner. Angels hit Santino from behind to turn the tide. Hendry came in and cleaned house. Hendry picked up Kon, but Angels dropkicked Kon onto Hendry. Deaner beat on Hendry. Hendry suplexed Deaner. Dango and Callihan went at it. The Design had the advantage on Dango. Dango finally made the hot tag to Santino, who ran crazy on the Design. Kon took Santino and Hendry to the mat. Hendry slammed Deaner and Angels at the same time. Callihan gave Hendry a piledriver. Dango did a dive on Kon and Angels. Callihan went for a piledriver on Santino, but Deaner stopped him and gave him a baseball bat instead. Callihan hit Deaner with the bat and the fans cheered. Callihan walked off. Fans chanted for the Cobra. Santino pulled out the cobra sock and hit Deaner with it and got the pin.

WINNERS: Santino Marella & Joe Hendry & Dirty Dango in 11:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A fun match and the fans were really into it, especially Santino. The Design angle finally took a big turn, which will have ramifications.) -Gia Miller interviewed Team Dreamer. Dreamer gave an emotional interview talking about his mother’s health problems. He said it was the worst week of his life, but his mom always said to move forward. He said there is nothing they can do to him physically to hurt him. He asked for thoughts, prayers, and positive thoughts for his mother. He talked about his teammates and their families. He said after this, he is going away for a little bit. He said these are moments that we fight for. He said the war ends tonight and thanked everyone for supporting him.