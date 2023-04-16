FREE PODCAST 4/16 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: (4-6-2018) Ex-WWE Creative Matt McCarthy joins Wade to preview WrestleMania 24 and share backstage Vince stories, plus bonus show on WM weekend (169 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (4-6-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ex-WWE Creative Team Member Matt McCarthy who talked about that year’s line-up, his weekend plans, and stories from his time working with Vince McMahon. They discussed the mysterious John Cena-Undertaker situation, Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns, Charlotte vs. Asuka, the return of Daniel Bryan, and everything else on Sunday’s big event.

Then in a bonus segment, we follow that with that week’s episode of Pat McNeil’s “Making The List” where Pat welcomed PWTorch contributor Shawn Valentino and ProWrestling.net writer Rich Twilling, and they compiled their list of the Top 7 Moments of WrestleMania Weekend. Shawn and Rich were in New Orleans, hitting everywhere from Bruce Prichard’s live show to the WrestleMania hotel bar. They discuss Shawn & Rich witnessing the altercation between Alicia Fox and Travis Browne, attending the WWE Hall of Fame and WrestleMania afterparty, plus the live atmosphere at the Superdome for WrestleMania 34.

