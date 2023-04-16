VIP AUDIO 4/16 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show: Review of Dusty Rhodes autobiography and what he left out, early assessment of Batista and Cena as central WWE stars, Magnum T.A., more (81 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the April 1, 2005 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Bruce covers these topics:

In-depth his thoughts on the post-WrestleMania editions of Raw and Smackdown and the pros and cons of how John Cena and Batista were portrayed…

An in-depth discussion of the career of Dusty Rhodes, what his autobiography says about him as a person, what were the strengths and abundant weaknesses of the book, what stories he left out, and what crazy assertions he made. Plus, where does Dusty Rhodes belong in the wrestling history books, why is he left out to a degree, and what could have been done or still be done to change it…

Plus, a look at Magnum T.A., Dusty’s protege whose career was cut short in an car crash. How good was Magnum in the ring and behind the mic, how big of a star would he have been, and what did Dusty say about him in his book, and are there valid comparisons that can be drawn between Magnum and Cena…

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

