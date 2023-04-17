4/17 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Theory vs. Lashley, Miz vs. Seth, Trish explains herself, Lesnar appears

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

APRIL 17, 2023

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARK. AT SIMMONS BANK ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Tonight after WWE Raw, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Darrin Lilly from PWTorch to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW TWO HOURS OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.

[HOUR ONE]

-After the “Then, Now, Forever, Together” brand signature, they went live to the arena where Kevin Patrick introduced the show as the camera panned the crowd. He said the stakes are enormous tonight (or perhaps “steaks” if he’s referring to an Otis BBQ).

-The Usos made their entrance onto the stage. They were joined by Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa. Heyman introduced himself and then touted Roma Reigns. The Usos clapped enthusiastically while Solo stood stoically with his arms crossed, showing no emotions. He said he has information that history is about to unfold. He was promptly interrupted by The Judgment Day’s music. Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio walked out. Patrick said this has all the makings of an explosive situation.

Everyone stared at each other mid-ring. Priest approached Solo. Heyman leaned in and played peacemaker for what felt like an escalating situation. Heyman then smiled and shook Priest’s hand. Heyman said it’s a very good day to be a very bad guy. He said they have made a short-term deal that was approved of by Reigns. Jey told Heyman they weren’t informed of what he’s talking about and he didn’t seem thrilled. Heyman said Reigns didn’t want anyone other than Solo to know. He said he wanted the Usos to be “caught off guard by the enormity of this short-term deal.” Heyman said even Balor isn’t all that happy about this. Balor shook his head to confirm it. Heyman said he doesn’t blame Balor for his deep personal feelings in the interest of “good, short-term villainy.”

Heyman said the Judgment Day have a Bad Bunny concern and Solo is an expert at assuaging concerns. Heyman asked Jey to switch places with Solo. Jey and Solo switched places, so Solo was standing next to Heyman. Solo and Ripley glared at each other. Heyman asked if everything was okay between them. Ripley said sternly, “For now.” Heyman said the Bloodline have a Kevin Owens problem, a Sami Zayn problem, and a Riddle to solve. Heyman said Sami & Owens & Riddle will face The Judgment Day for the first time later. He said the Bloodline are going to take care of their concerns because up next Solo is going to go one-on-one and smash his opponent Rey Mysterio. He apologized to Dominik that he has to see this up close.

-Rey Mysterio’s ring entrance took place.

(Keller’s Analysis: Two matches now feel more important because of this “deal” between two top factions. I think The Judgment Day get a little rub from working with The Bloodline. The tease that they were against each other at the start was clever. The tension between some members of each side made it feel more realistic. And the fact that Jey was upset that he and Jimmy were left out of the loop continues to lay the groundwork for further developments with that situation, perhaps Jey ultimately splitting and turning babyface or aligning with Sami.) [c]

(1) REY MYSTERIO vs. SOLO SIKOA

The bell rang 17 minutes into the hour. Solo dominated the first several minutes. Solo cut off Rey’s attempt at a comeback. When Rey climbed to the top rope, Solo lifted him onto his shoulders. Rey punched him from above and head scissored Solo to the floor. They both crashed and were down as they cut to a break at 4:00. [c]

When Rey went for a sunset flip, Solo blocked it and sat down hard, but Rey moved. Rey dropkicked Solo and made the cover, but Solo kicked out at or before the one count. Solo then landed a Samoan Drop for a two count. Rey came back with a 619 a minute later. He followed with a slingshot splash for a two count. The Usos then came out in support of Solo as Rey set up a second 619. Rey froze and stared at them. The LWO leaped out of the crowd and cut off the Usos, attacking them at ringside three-on-two. Rey, meanwhile, went for a 619, but Solo caught him and lifted him onto his shoulders for a Samoan Drop. Rey slipped free and hit a 619 followed by a top rope splash, but Solo moved and then hit Rey with his Samoan Spike for a three count.

WINNER: Solo in 13:00.

-Afterward, the LWO rolled Rey out of the way and checked on Rey. The Usos and Solo attacked the LWO. Solo gave Samoan Spikes to Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde. The Usos then gave the 1D to Rey. Graves said The Bloodline held up their end of the bargain.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match with the right balance of Solo dominance and Rey hope spots that the crowd was into. The interaction with The Bloodline and LWO fit the storyline established in the Heyman promo.)

-A clip aired from earlier with Chad Gable insisting to Adam Pearce that if either him or Otis is drafted, Alpha Academy is a package deal. Maxxine asked Otis what he wanted. Gable took issues with how she said Otis’s name. As they bickered, Pearce yelled for them to shut up. He said he has a lot going on including Cody Rhodes in the building, so he had to tend to more important matters.

-A clip aired of last week’s interactions with Damage CTRL with Bayley giving up her spot in a no. 1 contendership match for Iyo Sky.

-Bianca Belair made her ring entrance. [c]

-A commercial for next week’s Raw hyped Bad Bunny appearing.

(2) BIANCA BELAIR vs. DAKOTA KAI (w/Iyo Sky, Bayley)

Patrick asked Graves if he understands Sky and Kai wanting an individual spotlight. Graves, unsurprisingly agreed with their desire for individual acclaimed. The bell rang 40 minutes into the hour. Patrick and Graves hyped the Draft starting a week from Friday and talked about the potential for Damage CTRL to be split onto different shows. They also hyped Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar appearing later. When Kai grabbed Belair’s braid, Belair yanked it back and then knocked her to the floor. Kai kicked Belair in the shoulder and they cut to a break at 3:00. [c]

Back from the break, Belair rallied with a running blockbuster. She landed a standing moonsault for a near fall. The camera cut to a concerned Bayley and Sky cheering on Kai. At 8:00, Belair set up her KOD, but Kai yanke3d on her braid to esecape. She threw a high kick, but Belair ducked. Kai head scissored Belair into a corner turnbuckle. When she charged at Belair, Belair moved and then Belair landed the K.O.D. for the win.

WINNER: Belair in 10:o0.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match that put Belair in a match she could win clean, but also advance whatever they’re setting up for members of Damage CTRL.) [c]

-A vignette aired on Bronson Reed where he said his mom used to call him Mr. Nice Guy. He said he doesn’t play games. They showed him hitting various moves.

-They showed a smiling Cody walkikng backstage. [c]

(Keller’s Analysis: Good to see Bronson getting a distinct character and having it highlights in a vignette. He’s got a big upset for WWE.)

-Backstage, Priest said Bad Bunny returns to Raw next week, and he hoped he returns with a better attitude or else he won’t be his friend anymore. Dominik said he doesn’t need Bunny to be his friend just like he doesn’t need Rey to be his father. Dominik talked about Solo ripping apart Rey piece by piece. Heyman walked in and asked if they were satisfied. Priest asked Balor what he thinks. “Ehh,” said Balor. Heyman asked, “Ehh?” Heyman said he’d live with that, and now it’s their turn to “Ehh” Owens, Solo, and Riddle or else they’ll fall into debt with the Tribal Chief. Priest said they’ll handle their business. Ripley stood and sternly said, “Bye Paul.” Heyman told his phone to call Reigns as Ripley stared at him.

(Keller’s Analysis: It’s really fun seeing Heyman interact with a different mix of people showing a wider range of his abilities that he’s shown over the decades. There was a little Paul E. Dangerously showing through there. And same for Judgment Day, playing off of Heyman. Priest came across well in this context.)

[HOUR TWO]

-Cody Rhodes made his ring entrance. He said, “So, Little Rock, what do you want to talk about?” Cody said he knows what he wants to talk about and whom he wants to talk to. Pearce walked out and said he appreciates the spirit of what he’s trying to do, but he can’t let him do it tonight. He said Cody wasn’t even medically cleared to be there tonight. Cody said, “Okay, thank you for the respect. It’s shared. I’m going to leave.” He stepped out of the ring, but then turned back to the ring and pulled out a chair and reentered the ring. Fans cheered. Pearce asked Cody to please listen to him. He said they don’t need this. He said he’ll have security escort him out if he won’t leave on his own. Fans booed. Security ran out. Brock Lesnar then came out.

Pearce implored Cody not to escalate the situation. He said he knows he wants a match against Lesnar, so he’ll give it to him at Backlash. Cody beat up security guys who tried to stop him from going after Lesnar. Several more grabbed him at ringside, but Cody pushed past them and threw one of them into a ringpost. Lessnar smiled. Cody charged. Several more security guys intercepted Cody just before he got to Lesnar. Lesnar laughed. “Can you imagine what it’s going to be like at Backlash?” said Patrick. Lesnar turned and left. (Easy payday for Lesnar this week!) Cody fought more security guys. (Poor guys, just trying to do their jobs and earn a paycheck for the night!)

Cody yelled into the mic afterward that he spent last week spouting positive platitudes about Brock Lesnar and Lesnar can wear his silly cowboy hat, but he grew up around cowboys, and he’s not a cowboy, he’s a coward. His music played.

(Keller’s Analysis: People had doubts people had about Cody getting himself over as a true top level babyface in WWE for a variety of reasons – his history as a mid-carders with an array of gimmicks and being booed in AEW when he was trying to get cheered – but he’s doing really really well. He just looks the part and acts the part convincingly, and not everyone can do that opposite of the established top acts like Heyman, Reigns, and Lesnar. I appreciate the acknowledgment by Cody that he can get “platitude happy” sometimes on his promos, too.) [c]

-Patrick hyped Summerslam tickets in Detroit, Mich. at Ford Field.

-The announcers commented on clips of what happened before the break.

-They showed Lesnar leaving the arena. Fans booed.

-The announcers hyped Cody vs. Lesnar as official for Backlash now.

(3) THE MIZ vs. SETH ROLLINS

Miz came out first. Then Seth made his entrance as fans sang his song. Miz attacked Seth at ringside before the bell. Graves said it was too much to expect an A-Lister like Miz to listen to fans sing Seth’s song as he stood in the ring waiting. Once they got in the ring, the ref admonished Miz then turned to Seth who told him to ring the bell. The bell rang 18 minutes into the hour. Seth took control quickly and dove through the ropes at Miz at ringside. He played to the crowd, then charged at Miz. Miz ducked and backdropped him into the time keeper’s area. Seth leaped onto the ledge, but Miz shoved him down hard. They cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

Back from the break, Miz leaped off the top rope, but Seth moved and set up a Pedigree. Miz resisted, so Seth sunset flipped Miz instead for a two count. He followed with an enzuigiri. Seth controlled the action for a while and hit a buckle bomb. He went for a top rope splash, but Miz lifted his knees and then rolled Seth into a small package for a near fall. Miz set up his Skull Crushing Final, but Seth countered into a roll-up. They fought back and forth. Miz went after Seth’s leg and then applied a figure-four. Seth reached for and grabbed the bottom rope.

Miz DDT’d Seth drive and scored a near fall at 10:00. “What a match! What an effort!” exclaimed Graves. Miz climbed to the top rope and set up a Skull Crushing Finale from the top. Seth elbowed out of it. Then he superplexed Miz, hit a Falcon Arrow, and delivered a Stomp for the three count.

WINNER: Rollins in 12:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: A heck of a match. Seth brought up the intensity and pacing of a typical Miz match. It didn’t feel “soft-style.”)

-Backstage, Sami, Owens, and Riddle talked about knowing they have a six-man tag match against The Bloodline at Backlash, but they should talk about tonight and get on the same page. He said Riddle had some ideas which he suggested Owens listen to. Owens interrupted Riddle and said, “Why don’t you leave the thinking to us?” Sami said he deserves to have a choice in the voice in the group if he’s going to help them. Owens said he didn’t remember agreeing to that. He said he going to Samoan Spike with a new move called The Toe Bro. Owens didn’t like it at all. Sami was more diplomatic. “That’s certainly an idea,” he said. Owens was outraged. Riddle said he’s not serious and he’s not an idiot. He said the Bloodline tried to end his career. He said he’s not there to joke around and be an idiot, he’s there to kick ass. He said he’s going to do exactly that tonight. He left. Owens said, “You should listen to me.” Sami said, “I told you.” Owen turned and left as Sami let his frustration dissipate with Owens taking credit.

(Keller’s Analysis: That felt like a turning point, perhaps, for Riddle’s character. He acted like a not-serious goof and then pivoted to saying he’s going to kick ass and be more serious. The chemistry between Owens and Sami walked that fine line between it being two friends who get on each other’s nerves in a good way because of their different personalities and two people two different to get along long-term.)

-Patrick hyped Bad Bunny on Raw next week.

-A video package aired on the Women’s Tag Team Title situation including Trish Stratus turning on Becky Lynch after they lost to Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez last week.

-They went to Graves and Patrick at ringside. Graves said Trish would speak later. Then they commented on clips of last week’s Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed match from last week on Raw.

-Lashley made his ring entrance. Patrick said missing out on a match at WrestleMania still bothers Lashley and he told him earlier that he can’t wait to get his hands on Austin Theory. [c]

(4) AUSTIN THEORY vs. BOBBY LASHLEY

During Theory’s ring entrance, Graves really pushed the new catch-phrase “experience Austin Theory live.” Patrick listed the wrestlers Theory has defeated including Edge, John Cena, Seth, and Lashley. The bell rang 50 minutes into the hour. Lashley dominated early and clotheslined Theory over the top rope. Theory took over a minute later after slipping out of a Hurt Lock attempt and upkicking Lashley in the throat. Lashley and Theory battled at ringside. Lashley put Theory on his shoulders and rammed Theory into the ringpost. They cut to a break at 3:00. [c]

Back from the break, Lashley was in control and signaled for a Hurt Lock. Theory bit Lashley’s fingers and then threw him shoulder-first into the ringpost before rolling up Lashley for a two count. Theory applied a side headlock. Graves said Theory has a good gameplan and he’s learned from facing Lashley in the past. He said he was out-wrestling Lashley so far. Patrick said people backstage like to point out there were outside forces that influenced Theory getting wins over Lashley. Graves said those are semantics that don’t matter because Theory is champion. He said it doesn’t matter whose feelings he hurt or whom he stepped on to get there. Patrick said it’s incredibly rare to see Lashley dominated like this. Graves compared Theory to Tom Brady and said it’s Theory’s success that leads to people not liking him.

[HOUR THREE]

Lashley made a comeback at 10:00. Graves said Lashley has an endless gas tank in combat situations. Lashley went for a spear, but Theory leapfrogged him and set up A-Town Down. Lashley blocked it and then delivered the gut-wrench slam for a near fall. Lashley waited for Theory to stand, but Theory rolled to the ring apron. Graves said it was “a brilliant move by the young champion.” Lashley applied a Hurt Lock. Reed charged into the ring and splashed both men in the corner. The bell rang frantically.

WINNER: No contest in 11:00.

The announcers wondered where he came from. Reed kicked Lashley to the floor and then leaped off the ring apron with shoulder check, knocking Lashley down hard. Reed then charged with a splash against the ringpost. Reed smiled. Fans booed. Patrick said, “That’s a sick, sadistic smile.” He said it doesn’t seem like he’s Mr. Nice Guy after all. Lashley made a comeback in the ring, but Theory dropkicked him from behind. Reed gave Lashley a Samoan Drop followed by a top rope splash. Patrick called Reed “a walking Natural Disaster.”

-The announcers hyped the main event six-man tag.

-Trish Stratus made her ring entrance. Patrick called it a shocking betrayal last week. [c]

-Trish’s music faded. She said she’s going to start with a history lesson. She said when she arrived in WWE, the WWE Women’s Division was a joke. She said she brought credibility to the division. She said she doesn’t want to share that credit with Lita. “There was no we, it was me,” she said. She said she was the first woman to main event Raw and the first women to make the fans give a crap about the division. She said without her, there would have been no Women’s Revolution and no women in the main event at WrestleMania.

She said fans shouldn’t have been chanting “This is awesome!” at Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte at WrestleMania. She said they should have been chanting “Thank you, Trish!” She said Becky would have you believe the Women’s Revolution started with the Four Horsewomen. She said that statement, like Becky herself, is a joke. She said she let it slide for a while, but after a while, she began to wonder if Becky believed her own hype. She said not once did Becky thank her for the opening the door for her or admitting she would be nothing without her. She said Lita was buying into her crap when only a year earlier, she was calling out Becky. She said she became her little sidekick. Trish said she’s nobody’s sidekick.

Trish said it was getting a little sad and embarrassing, so she had to take Lita out of the picture to take her out of her misery. “Yes, I did that,” she said. She said the reason she needed Lita out of the picture is because she needed it to be crystal clear that she was the one who screwed Becky out of her titles. She ridiculed Becky’s accent and said she took her out “just like that” last week. Fans booed. Trish said she doesn’t care if the fans don’t like that because she won’t let anyone characterize her as a nostalgia act, a childhood fantasy, or a sidekick. She said she is the greatest of all-time and the single most important figure in the history of WWE. She said she won’t let anyone forget it. She dropped the mic and left. Graves said Patrick wanted answers and Trish just delivered them.

(Keller’s Analysis: That gets a passing grade. Trish is a bit monotone, but she was successfully snide. It’s not clear why she fought by Becky’s side so long before losing and then turning last week. I wish she covered that base in her promo somehow.)

-The announcers commented on clips of Cody beating up security guards earlier.

-Cathy Kelley interviewed Cody backstage. She asked if he’s satisfied that Lesnar accepted his challenge tonight. He said he’s satisfied and ecstatic. He said he’s also confused and bewildered by what happened. He said he lost at WrestleMania and now he’s held back by 20 security guards rather than Lesnar. He said Lesnar turned and walked out on him. He apologized to Pearce because he lost his temper and he’s sure there will be reprisals. He said the only way to get through whatever Lesnar’s issue is with him is to plow through the challenge and win. He said with everything he’s been through, he just can’t allow it.

-Raquel Rodriguez walked out with her tag title belt first. Liv Morgan’s music then played and she joined her on stage. Liv strutted out with a smile. (She wasn’t laughing this week, which was nice to see.) Patrick said they’ll be at ringside for the next match featuring their opponents on Smackdown later in the week. [c]

(5) CHELSEA GREEN & SONYA DEVILLE vs. CANDICE LERAE & MICHIN

Ring entrances took place after the break. The bell rang 26 minutes into the hour. Green pinned Michin. They showed Liv and Raquel watching at ringside. Green and Deville confronted them fatrer the match. Green threw water in their faces, then ran. Graves and Patrick were upset they got wet. Patrick said his notes are soaked. Graves said he’s ruined.

WINNERS: Green & Deville in 3:00.

-Patrick hyped the main event six-man tag, asking if The Judgment Day can deliver on behalf of The Bloodline. [c]

-A commercial hyped the WWE Draft.

-Boogs stood backstage with Elias and The Street Profits. Boogs said he can’t be eligible for the draft because he just got to Raw. The Profits said everyone is eligible. Baron Corbin walked in and said even tag teams can be split. Montez Ford said they needed to go talk to Pearce. Elias told Boogs that he’ll probably go first and that probably makes Boogs nervous, but he said wherever he goes, he’ll put in a good word for him. Tozawa walked up to them and laughed at the notion that Elias will be drafted first. Corbin walked up and offered a hand shake. Tozawa turned it down and said nobody wants him and he turned and left.

-The Usos cut an enthusiastic promo backstage with Solo in the background.

-The Judgement Day made their ring entrance. [c]

(6) MATT RIDDLE & KEVIN OWENS & SAMI ZAYN vs. THE JUDGMENT DAY (Damian Priest & Finn Balor & Dominik Mysterio w/Rhea Ripley)

As Riddle came out, Graves said he was impressed by Riddle earlier saying he wasn’t there to joke around but rather take care of business. The bell rang 45 minutes into the hour. After Sami got the better of Balor early, a frustrated Balor tagged out to Dominik. Dominik looked confident and flexed his arms, but then tagged immediately out to Priest. Sami then tagged in KO. A minute later, Ripley clotheslined Owens at ringside. Balor grounded Owens until Owens hot-tagged in Riddle. Balor raked Riddle’s eyes. Riddle fended off Dominik and yanked him over the top rope. When Riddle set up a springboard dive to the floor. Priest grabbed him and chokeslammed him onto the edge of the ring apron. Ripley laughed in his face as they cut to a break at 5:00. [c]

Riddle and Priest were exchanging kicks after the break. A minute later, Sami and Dominik tagged in and Sami landed a top rope sunset bomb for a near fall. Ripley shoved Sami off the top rope. Dominik then landed a top rope frog splash for a near fall. Owens broke up the cover. Chaos ensued. Sami ran the ropes to set up a dive, but Ripley grabbed his boot. The ref kicked her out of ringside. As Sami protested, Dominik rolled him up from behind. Sami came back with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. Sami taggeed in Owens who went for a top rope Swanton, but Dominik raised his knees. Balor tagged in and went for a Coup de Gras, but Owens moved. Owens hit a stunner. Sami set up a Helluva, but Priest ran into the ring. Owens gave him a Stunner. Sami landed the Helluva. Riddle asked for the tag. Sami tagged him. Riddle hit a top rope Floating Bro for the win.

WINNERS: Sami & Owens & Riddle in 13:00.

-Afterward, The Usos attacked KO, Sami, and Riddle. The LWO ran out for the save. Patrick said, “It’s chaos and maddness!” Owens slammed Priest onto the announce desk as the LWO applauded and celebrated mid-ring.

Tonight after WWE Raw, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Darrin Lilly from PWTorch to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW TWO HOURS OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.