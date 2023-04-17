SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jeff Hardy

Background

A near 30-year veteran, Jeffrey Nero Hardy is one of the most popular and controversial figures in modern day professional wrestling. The Cameron, North Carolina native is a latter day renaissance man combining his stellar in-ring career with artistic and musical endeavors. Hardy’s obvious passion for creativity leaks into his on-screen persona in his various tattoos, face paint, and presentation. Aptly nicknamed the “Charismatic Enigma,” Hardy is famous for his devil-may-care ring style. Since the formation of the WWF based Hardy Boyz tag-team in 1998 with his brother Matt, younger sibling Jeff has become known as a high-flyer often taking risks to display his obvious athleticism. It is these risks (and the litany of injuries they cause) which have led to the other facet of Hardy’s notoriety, his well documented legal and addiction issues. Though Hardy has clearly been massively successful in his tenured career he has seen his momentum cut off several times by self-inflicted and high profile personal troubles. It is perhaps these blots on Hardys record which have meant the painted performer has moved from company to company. Stints in WWE, TNA, ROH, and now AEW mean the name Jeff Hardy has much cachet. A name recognition that Tony Khan will be hope to utilize now Hardy has returned.

Journey

When Matt Hardy debuted during the pandemic era of AEW in 2020, it seemed inevitable that brother Jeff would follow once he was released from his WWE contract. After serving his 90 day non-compete Jeff Hardy debuted for AEW on a March 2022 Dynamite, reuniting with his brother in the process. The aligned brothers, along with Sting and Darby Allin, would feud with the heel Andrade Family Office stable culminating in a Dynamite Falls Count Anywhere battle.

In singles competition Hardy would enter the inaugural Owen Hart tournament and best both Bobby Fish and former comrade Darby Allin before falling to defeat in the semi-finals against eventual winner Adam Cole.

Perhaps Hardy’s current AEW highlight would be a return to a dream tag-team feud with The Young Bucks. The Hardy and Jackson brother career paths, although separated by a generation, are almost identical and many fans saw a clash between the two era defining tandems as an inevitable proposition in an AEW ring. The battle received little build, but did get featured on the 2022 Double or Nothing PPV. A march towards the AEW Tag Team titles seemed like the next step before another personal issue on Jeff’s part derailed momentum. An indefinite suspension followed and it appeared as though Hardy had finally run out of goodwill. Though with the lives to match his cat-like agility, Hardy returned on the this weeks Dynamite once again coming to the rescue of his brother against the villainous Firm.

Future

Predicting the future of Jeff Hardy is tricky and relies on the former Brother Nero’s ability to persevere with his sobriety. Many fans are willing to forgive Jeff Hardy due to the sacrifices made in the name of the art of wrestling and it could be argued that ,with a reduced schedule and the support of his brother, AEW is the best place for his resurrection.

A feud with The Firm and the multi-man matches which will surely follow may be the best landing spot for Hardy. A hinted at Cinematic match at the Hardy compound will allow some control and post production to ease Jeff Hardy back into the fold. Showcase matches with the Hardy’s as a legacy tandem should then follow. As proven by this weeks live crowd response, fans still love Jeff Hardy. Save his appearances for special occasions and make his propensity for diving off high objects even rarer.

Verdict – A generation which idolized Hardy’s style now have the opportunity to share a ring with their hero. For how long is up to Jeff Hardy.

Swerve Strickland

Background

Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland had led a well-travelled and interesting life even before his graduation to full-time professional wrestler. Born in Tacoma, Washington, Strickland has been closely associated with the United States Armed Forces. Following in his fathers boot-steps, Strickland served eight years as a Signal Communications Specialist while traversing the independent wrestling scene.

With his eye-catching athletic stylings and braggadocios persona, Strickland has journeyed through a who’s who of the burgeoning American independents. From the NWA to CZW, Evolve to Lucha Underground, and MLW to NXT, Strickland certainly paid his dues before finally landing for an extended stay in AEW.

Strickland has long been linked with Hip-Hop and has weaved the affectations of the genre into his on-screen persona. Strickland found popularity in the NXT Hit Row stable and has recently formed the Mogul Affiliates group within AEW.

The former Isiah Scott’s in-ring style could be described as high-flying, with an athletic background in basketball and track, moving around the ring with impressive ease. As a heel Strickland has also incorporated a viciousness to his move-set as well as a more arrogant swagger to his persona.

Journey

Another victim of the slew of WWE releases in 2021, Strickland signed for AEW in early 2022. Swerve debuted at the Revolution 2022 PPV, introduced onto stage as AEW’s latest acquisition.

Strickland soon formed an alliance with fellow NXT alumni (and recent AEW signee) Keith Lee to form the unfortunately named Swerve in our Glory tag-team. Success would soon follow as Strickland and Lee would capture the AEW Tag Team titles from the Young Bucks in a Triple Threat match at a Fyter Fest Dynamite special. The tandem would then defend the titles against The Lucha Brothers, Gunn Club and most notably The Acclaimed. A surprising surge in fan support for The Acclaimed would portend the end of the teams reign however at another special, this time the Dynamite Grand Slam at New York’s Arthur Ashe Stadium. Cracks would form as Strickland took on a more sinister edge which the more sportsman-like Lee would disagree with. With Strickland showing more heelish tendencies, Swerve in our Glory would fail to regain the titles at the Full Gear PPV when Lee walked out on his increasingly sadistic partner.

The heel turn would become complete when Strickland finally turned on Lee with the assistance of new associates Parker Boudreaux and Trench. In a bizarre segment in which rapper Rick Ross would also berate the fallen Lee, Strickland would form a new group, the aforementioned Mogul Affiliates.

Future

In the short-term, the now near 5 month feud with Keith Lee looks to be reaching a conclusion at the upcoming Double or Nothing PPV. Strickland is a unique performer and a showcase win against Lee could propel him to the next level. Strickland is yet to be featured in a significant way and is a relatively fresh face to the causal audience. There is so much untapped potential, potential which could be derailed with a high-profile defeat to Lee on PPV.

He has a marketability and charisma which few other AEW performers have and an affiliation to Hip-Hop which has yet to be successfully marketed within the wrestling genre. Imagine a feud opposite the similarly Hip-Hop influenced Hook. Strickland backed by Rick Ross against Hook seconded by Action Bronson could grab mainstream and online attention with a section of the audience not apt to tune into Dynamite on a weekly basis.

It remains to be seen whether the Mogul Affiliates association will bear fruit but Strickland should be the centerpiece to any stable. He would be the perfect foil to popular babyface’s such as Jungle Boy, Darby Allin, Adam Cole and Hangman Page. It appears as though Strickland’s best role is of the snarling heel and AEW should stay this course in the medium term.

Verdict – A real diamond in the crowded AEW roster. Strickland oozes potential and crossover appeal. He needs to be protected in short-term and built for a babyface TNT or even World champion.

