Becky Lynch set to miss this week’s WWE Raw

Becky Lynch revealed to the world on Twitter Monday afternoon that she would not be in Little Rock for this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

Lynch was attacked by Trish Stratus on last week’s episode of Raw and Stratus is scheduled to address that attack this week on the show. Lynch teamed with Stratus and Lita and defeated Damage CNTRL at WrestleMania. Last week on Raw, Stratus filled in for an injured Lita and helped Lynch defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, but lost the match for her team. After, she attacked Lynch.

There is no indication as to what caused Lynch to miss the show this week, though Stratus did respond to Lynch’s tweet.

