FREE PODCAST 4/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos & Monsey review latest Fight Night headlined by Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen, Rick talks latest in boxing, Robert recaps his night at a WWE live event, more (106 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the latest UFC Fight Night, headlined by Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen. They preview the upcoming Fight Night, headlined by Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes. Rick talks about the latest in boxing, while Robert recaps his night at a WWE live event.

