FREE PODCAST 4/17 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (10 Yrs Ago) Ex-WWE Creative Court Bauer & Alex Greenfield with wide-ranging in-depth discussion on who is real Mr. WrestleMania and WrestleMania 29 hype and aftermath (181 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (4-5-2013), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by two former WWE creative team members Court Bauer and Alex Greenfield with a wide-ranging in-depth discussion of WrestleMania 29 hype, WM29 predictions, WM29 aftermath, and who is the real Mr. WrestleMania.

