Executives at Warner Bros. Discovery reportedly have been informed that CM Punk would be returning to AEW.

The Wrestling Observer and Andrew Zarian are reporting that Warner knows about a Punk return and understands the situation at hand between Punk and AEW. The report indicates that conversations between Punk and The Elite have not taken place and that the Young Bucks are still reluctant to work with Punk.

Rumors over the weekend revealed that Punk may be slated to re-debut on AEW’s new Saturday show and begin a feud with Chris Jericho. Punk hasn’t been seen in AEW since winning the AEW World Championship at All Out last September.

Punk famously went on a post-PPV tirade at All Out, which led to a physical altercation between him and The Elite. The Elite were suspended because of their role in the brawl. Punk was not officially suspended, but was away healing from a tricep tear.

News broke last week that a plan for Punk’s return to AEW has been discussed inside the company.

