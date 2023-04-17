SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo both became world champions at Impact Wrestling Rebellion 2023 on Sunday night.

In the main event, Purrazzo defeated Jordynne Grace to win the Impact Knockouts Championship. It’s her third reign as champion in the company. The title was vacated by Mickie James on Thursday night.

EXCLUSIVE: "Welcome Back to the Age of The Virtuosa"@DeonnaPurrazzo is the NEW Knockouts World Champion! #Rebellion pic.twitter.com/f5wAkks3W1 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 17, 2023

In the co-main event on the show, Maclin defeated Kushida to win the Impact World Championship. The Impact World Championship was also vacated due to Josh Alexander going down with a severe injury that required surgery. This was Maclin’s first world championship win since joining Impact Wrestling in 2021.

The show also featured Team Tommy Dreamer defeating Team Bully Ray in a Hardcore War, Trey Miguel defeated both Mike Bailey and Jonathan Gresham to retain his X-Division Championship, PCO defeating Eddie Edwards in a Last Rite Match, and much more.

