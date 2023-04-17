VIP AUDIO 4/17 – The Fix Flashback (3-30-2016): Is Reigns too damaged to recover, who will NXT’s breakout stars be, Bryan’s WWE Network special, Rock’s impact on Reigns, more (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the March 30, 2016 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:

The final hype for WrestleMania 32 on Raw with a focus on Roman Reigns, what it meant if anything that he didn’t speak on Raw.

What The Rock’s Instagram post means to Roman’s potential future.

Is Roman Reigns too badly damaged to fully recover.

The latest prediction on a potential double-turn at WrestleMania.

Shane’s big bumps in context.

Preview of NXT Takeover.

Predictions on which NXT stars will be main roster standouts a year from now.

Review JBL’s interview with Michael Hayes.

Thoughts on the Daniel Bryan WWE Network special

Instant reaction to breaking news on UFC 200’s line-up being announced during the show’s recording.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO