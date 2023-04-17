VIP AUDIO 4/17 – The Fix Flashback (3-30-2016): Is Reigns too damaged to recover, who will NXT’s breakout stars be, Bryan’s WWE Network special, Rock’s impact on Reigns, more (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the March 30, 2016 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:
- The final hype for WrestleMania 32 on Raw with a focus on Roman Reigns, what it meant if anything that he didn’t speak on Raw.
- What The Rock’s Instagram post means to Roman’s potential future.
- Is Roman Reigns too badly damaged to fully recover.
- The latest prediction on a potential double-turn at WrestleMania.
- Shane’s big bumps in context.
- Preview of NXT Takeover.
- Predictions on which NXT stars will be main roster standouts a year from now.
- Review JBL’s interview with Michael Hayes.
- Thoughts on the Daniel Bryan WWE Network special
- Instant reaction to breaking news on UFC 200’s line-up being announced during the show’s recording.
