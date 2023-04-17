VIP AUDIO 4/17 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (4-13-2005): Reaction to WWE releasing Matt Hardy, Molly Holly, Rhino, latest on TNA’s chances to land on Spike TV, Stephanie and Laurinaitis (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the April 13, 2005 Wade Keller Hotline podcast featuring these topics:

An in-depth looks at the decision to release Matt Hardy and Rhyno, why Chilly Willy and Molly Holly are no longer with WWE, and what some of the decisions say about the current management team with Stephanie McMahon and John Laurenaitis…

The latest on TNA’s chances of getting on Spike TV, what is working for it and against it, why it’s tough to have sympathy for the company right now the way they are dealing with wrestlers, and how UFC factors into the situation and may cause more harm than good to TNA’s chances…

A quick note about the WWE Draft status and few more in-house items…

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts which began in 2003. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO