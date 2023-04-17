Will Ospreay: “I don’t know how long this ride will be”

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Will Ospreay revealed on Monday morning that he was medically cleared to return to the ring, but that he didn’t know how long his remaining ride in wrestling would last.

“The one thing that’s been a constant the last few years is that the injuries have stacked up a lot more recently,” Ospreay said in a Twitter video about the status of his career. “It’s because I’m getting older, as well. It’s because I’m getting heavier. Because of that, the move set that I started when I was 22 years old has kind of vanished and disappeared. It’s not out of choice, it’s because my body can’t do it anymore. I can’t perform a Shooting Star Press safely anymore, so I’ve decided it’s best to cut it out. I feel like my body and me personally, I am deteriorating before everyone’s eyes. It kind of is really upsetting and it’s because I chose to do this style and I understand the risks that come with this style. But it’s just one that suits me down to a T, and I think everyone enjoys it. So, having said that, I don’t know if this ride’s going to be a long one, if everyone understands what I mean.

“I didn’t think I’d reach this far in my career anyway,” Ospreay said. “So, I’m just going to enjoy it myself and hope for the best. I’m going to have to change things up a lot. But, I am going to compete. I am going to comeback. I am going to do the best of my abilities to do this as much as I physically can. I don’t know how long this ride is going to be, I’ll be honest with you guys.”

Will Ospreay is a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and IWGP United States Champion in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He’s been away from New Japan recovering from a shoulder injury, but is scheduled to compete in the number one contender tournament to challenge for the IWGP United States Championship down the road.

CATCH-UP: New champions crowned at Impact Wrestling Rebellion 2023