Brock Lesnar returns to WWE Raw this week and will answer the challenge made by Cody Rhodes for a match at Backlash.
When: Monday April 17, 2023
Where: Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
WWE Raw 4/17 Full Match Card
- Brock Lesnar returns to answer Cody Rhodes’s Backlash PLE challenge
- Seth Rollins vs. The Miz
- Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory
- Trish Stratus addresses her attack on Becky Lynch last week
Looks like another uneventful and boring Raw.