SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Brock Lesnar returns to WWE Raw this week and will answer the challenge made by Cody Rhodes for a match at Backlash.

When: Monday April 17, 2023

Where: Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

WWE Raw 4/17 Full Match Card

Brock Lesnar returns to answer Cody Rhodes’s Backlash PLE challenge

Seth Rollins vs. The Miz

Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory

Trish Stratus addresses her attack on Becky Lynch last week

CATCH-UP: WWE rebrands upcoming Saudi Arabia show