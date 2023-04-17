News Ticker

WWE Raw 4/17 Full Match Card

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

April 17, 2023

Brock Lesnar returns to WWE Raw this week and will answer the challenge made by Cody Rhodes for a match at Backlash.

When: Monday April 17, 2023

Where: Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

  • Brock Lesnar returns to answer Cody Rhodes’s Backlash PLE challenge
  • Seth Rollins vs. The Miz
  • Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory
  • Trish Stratus addresses her attack on Becky Lynch last week

