SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The K.O. Show – MISS

The words delivered by Kevin and Sami were acceptable, but I wasn’t a fan of this opening segment. I don’t understand why Kevin and Sami would volunteer a rematch to the Usos without earning it. The script given to the Usos wasn’t good at all. It would make more sense to stip a rematch up at the Backlash PLE, but what do I know?

Xavier Woods vs. L.A Knight – HIT

The origin of this feud was built on L. A Knight breaking Xavier’s video game controller, which is extremely silly and lazy; however, I’m glad Xavier Woods was given proper t.v time to shine. The crowd was up for this match which is rare for a non-Gunther or Bloodline match. Now I was not too fond of the finish. Not sure why Xavier can’t go over without the referee looking like a complete dolt.

Damian Priest vs Santos Escobar – HIT

The match was just there for the first 7 minutes but picked up steam with the outside interference within LWO and The Judgement Day. Priest getting the win sets up momentum for the potential tag match that should be announced soon for the Backlash PLE.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez celebration segment – MISS

A few things on this segment. Why is Raquel Rodriguez in another strange bed-fellow tag team? She’s one of the better wrestlers in the women’s division, and placing Raquel in a division that is on life support doesn’t help showcase her talents. I’ve asked this before but bare with me; what is this Liv Morgan on-screen character? When Liv delivers a promo, she sounds like a mean high school girl. The delivery and the script given to Liv were cringe-worthy. Wrestling generally needs women writers to fix these problems when women are given these types of segments live on television.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Madcap Moss – MISS

Glad to see Shinsuke back in a match, but if he was going to squash a dude in a minute, wouldn’t it be better to find a stronger bumper than Madcap? Also, Madcap Moss is cooked — no idea where he goes from here. Finally, I don’t know who asked for Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Karrion Kross, but this is the next feud for Shinsuke.

Matt Riddle vs Solo Sikoa – MISS and HIT

Bloodline-related matches have a formula at this point, and it’s a terrible trope that needs to stop. I’m finding it difficult to have any thoughts when I’m watching the same thing when this faction is involved in a match. However, WWE is still doing a good job with Solo despite the unexpected loss to Cody Rhodes on Raw.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Based on the vibe of this overall episode, WWE is just spinning its wheels until the draft, which takes place in two weeks.

CATCH-UP: 4/14 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Morgan/Rodriguez Championship Celebration, Nakamura returns, Escobar vs. Priest, Woods vs. Knight