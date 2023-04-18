FREE PODCAST 4/17 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Lilly: Trish’s heel promo analysis, Cody-Lesnar angle, Bloodline-Judgment Day alliance, live callers & emails (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Darrin Lilly from PWTorch. They start with a discussion about Trish Stratus’s heel promo and explanation for her turn on Becky Lynch last week. Then they discuss the Bloodline-Judgment Day alliance, hype for WWE Draft, the future of the LWO, the future of Damage CTRL, Miz’s strong performance against Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio’s frequent losses, Matt Riddle’s trajectory, Bronson Reed’s “Mr. Nice Guy” gimmick, and more with live callers and emails adding to the conversation.

